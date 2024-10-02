The Las Vegas Raiders rebounded from an embarrassing loss to the Carolina Panthers in Week Three with a 20-16 victory over the Cleveland Browns. The Raiders got the win without the services of star receiver Davante Adams, who sat out Week Four with a hamstring injury. And Las Vegas could be playing sans Adams moving forward as the six-time Pro Bowl wideout has requested a trade.

The Raiders appear to be going nowhere fast in a division with the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs and the Jim Harbaugh-helmed Las Angeles Chargers. Perhaps sensing a rebuild coming, the Raiders are open to the idea of trading their All-Pro receiver. Adams has said he’d like to reunite with a quarterback he’s familiar with, putting the Aaron Rodgers-led New York Jets and the Derek Carr-led New Orleans Saints at the top of his trade wishlist.

While either team would embrace adding the standout WR, Adams' former Green Bay Packers teammate James Jones believes he knows where the wideout will land. Speaking on The Facility, Jones broke down Adams’ deep connection to the Saints, which goes beyond his familiarity with Carr.

“So when I was training, Davante Adams was still in high school. Before Fresno State he used to come out there and train with myself and Keith Williams. Keith Williams recruited him to Fresno State, coached him at Fresno State. He still, every single offseason, wherever Keith Williams was, when he wasn’t in the National Football League, he’d still go and train with Keith Williams. Now Keith Williams is at the Saints. His old quarterback from Fresno State, from the Raiders is at the Saints. Really good chemistry, I think the Saints would be the perfect fit. Like I said before I do not think the Saints are far off,” Adams said on The Facility.

Will Raiders wideout Davante Adams end up with the Saints?

The Saints appeared to be among the league’s best offenses at the start of the season. New Orleans hung 44+ points on its first two opponents, coming close to an NFL scoring record after two weeks. Since then the team has cooled down, with back-to-back losses to the Philadelphia Eagles and the Atlanta Falcons, who held the Saints to 12 and 24 points respectively.

Adding Adams through a trade makes a lot of sense for both New Orleans and the Raiders. Las Vegas could move on from starting quarterback Gardner Minshew in favor of Aidan O’Connell if Minshew struggles, as head coach Antonio Pierce hinted at a QB change. Minshew has also been predicted as the next quarterback to be benched this season. Perhaps it’s time for the Raiders to move on from their unhappy wideout and see what type of return they can get through a trade.