The Las Vegas Raiders weren't playing at Allegiant Stadium on Friday night, but someone else was. Country superstar Morgan Wallen performed at the home of the Raiders, and he didn't come alone either. Rocking a Maxx Crosby jersey as he walked through the tunnel at the start of the show, he was accompanied by two surprise guests: former NFL quarterback Tom Brady, and boxing legend Mike Tyson. A video of Wallen's entrance with Brady and Tyson was shared via X, formerly Twitter, by Raiders reporter Harry Ruiz.

Although Brady is retired, and Tyson is semi-retired himself, their appearances still hyped up fans for the show. After all, it's not every day that two legends such as Brady and Tyson make an appearance together. Hopefully, the excitement for Brady and Tyson carries over into the season for the Raiders. Soon enough, the team will be starting its first regular season under head coach Antonio Pierce.

Raiders hope some of Tom Brady's excellence rubs off on team

Following his retirement from the NFL after the 2022 season, Brady has been keeping himself busy. With various business ventures, trips around the world (he attended the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris earlier this month), and his children, life hasn't slowed down for the former signal caller.

During his time in the league with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Brady won seven Lombardi Trophies. He's also regarded by most football fans as the greatest quarterback of all time, and some even believe that he is the best football player of all time.

It is likely that Pierce and new general manager Tom Telesco hope that Brady's success rubs off on a team that could really use some help. Last year, the legendary field general bought a minority stake in the Las Vegas Aces, a WNBA team majority owned by Raiders owner Mark Davis. The Aces went on to win a WNBA Championship under the guidance of head coach Becky Hammon.

In retirement, Brady and Davis have become close personal friends, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see Brady turn up at Raiders training camp one of these days, especially considering that his purchase of a minority stake in the Raiders is still in the works.

The Raiders hope that Telesco and Pierce's first season ends in a playoff berth, if not more. With a quarterback competition between free agent signing Gardner Minshew and second-year signal caller Aidan O'Connell ongoing, it wouldn't hurt to get Brady's eyes on the situation. After all, having the ear of a future Hall of Famer certainly has its perks. As Wallen showed on Friday night, fans still get pumped for the GOAT.