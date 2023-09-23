The Las Vegas Raiders Week 3 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers renews one of the NFL's oldest rivalries. The betting odds for Sunday's Raiders-Steelers game suggest that the two teams are just about even on a neutral field. If our Raiders' Week 3 predictions prove to be correct, Las Vegas' star players will show up in a big way.

The Raiders will host the Steelers in their 2023 home opener after a 1-1 start. Las Vegas pulled off a Week 1 upset by eking out a 17-16 win over the Denver Broncos. Week 2 went much differently for the Raiders. The Buffalo Bills blew out Las Vegas 38-10 in a game that felt like it was over before the fourth quarter started.

The Steelers also enter Week 3 with a 1-1 record amid a similar start to that of the Raiders. Pittsburgh wasn't competitive in its lone loss; the San Francisco 49ers beat the Steelers 30-7. The Steelers beat the Cleveland Browns in dramatic fashion on Monday Night Football, their victory bookended by a pair of defensive touchdowns.

The Raiders are favored by 2.5 points over the Steelers at home. Pittsburgh is only a +116 underdog to win outright. It's one of the most difficult games to predict on the Week 3 schedule, but we'll do our best.

Let's make some bold Raiders Week 3 predictions. Note that these are bold predictions. It's unlikely that all the predictions will come to fruition, but they have a better chance of happening than what the odds indicate.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

3. Raiders RB Josh Jacobs will have at least 110 rushing yards

The 2022 rushing leader hasn't come close to replicating last year's success. Whether it's rust from skipping training camp or the result of a difficult schedule, Josh Jacobs has been limited to 46 yards on 1.6 yards per attempt. Jacobs' struggles should come to an end against the Steelers. Don't be surprised if he more than doubles his season rushing total in one game.

As well as the Steelers' defense has played overall, Pittsburgh has done a poor job of stopping the run. The Steelers are allowing a league-high 5.6 yards per carry. Christian McCaffrey had his way with Pittsburgh in Week 1. Nick Chubb was doing the same before he suffered a season-ending knee injury, but Jerome Ford picked up the slack by going for 106 yards. The Raiders' offensive line is good enough, and Jacobs is simply too talented to be held down for too long.

Jacobs has +300 odds to rush for at least 110 yards. He has -114 odds to go over 73.5 yards on the ground. Jacobs can blow past that number in Week 3.

2. Raiders WR Davante Adams will have at least 125 receiving yards

Would anyone be stunned if Davanate Adams went for over 125 receiving yards in any game? The answer is a resounding”no,” given that he's arguably one of the three best receivers in the entire league. Someone might want to alert FanDuel because the Raiders' star has a whopping +430 odds to hit the 125-yard mark in Week 3. Contrary to what those odds suggest, Adams is not a long shot to put up big receiving numbers against the Steelers.

Yes, Pittsburgh has a defense that can dominate games, especially when it comes to rushing the passer. That won't necessarily preclude one of the sport's top playmakers from reaching the century mark and then some. The Steelers' secondary isn't exactly elite, and Patrick Peterson has been picked on a few times already in 2023. Brandon Aiyuk went for 129 yards and two touchdowns in Pittsburgh's home opener. Despite Deshaun Watson's shaky play, Amari Cooper still had seven catches for 90 yards Monday night.

Adams had 84 receiving yards against a very good Bills secondary last week. He had at least 124 receiving yards seven times in the 2022 campaign. Maybe Adams is ready to go over that number in Week 3 now that he's had a little bit of time to develop some chemistry with Jimmy Garoppolo.

1. The Raiders and Steelers will combine for at least 50 points

It's certainly not unusual to see two NFL teams combine for 50 points. The Week 3 Raiders-Steelers game is not expected to be one of those matchups. Given the offensive issues that have plagued both Las Vegas and Pittsburgh, FanDuel is offering +220 odds for Sunday's game to go over 49.5 points.

We just explained why the Raiders might be able to have some success moving the ball. Pittsburgh's offense has nowhere to go but up. The Steelers faced a pair of the league's best defenses in their first two weeks. Las Vegas doesn't fall into that category. Kenny Pickett is going to have his best game of the season, thus far.

Even if neither team has an offensive outburst, 50 points is more than within reach.