The Rams fell short in OT thanks to these guys!

The Los Angeles Rams' Week 14 loss to the Baltimore Ravens was a heart-wrenching defeat that left fans searching for answers. In a game that went into overtime, the Rams fell short. However, the post-game commentary from head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford pointed to a surprising culprit: a malfunctioning headset. This unexpected explanation has sparked widespread debate and scrutiny, with many questioning whether the real issues run deeper than a simple technical malfunction. In this piece, we choose to focus elsewhere.

Week 14 Defeat

In Week 14, the Rams absorbed a 37-31 defeat in overtime at the hands of the Ravens. Despite the outcome being disheartening, it provided a glimpse into the Rams' potential when performing at their peak. Many did not anticipate a victory for the Rams in this matchup. However, with a few plays going their way, the result might have been different.

Hard fought battle. pic.twitter.com/IT2OHVsXQ6 — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) December 10, 2023

There were numerous missed opportunities on both offense and defense. At the end of the first half, Ernest Jones came close to securing an interception that could have provided the offense with additional points. In the third quarter, the offense had chances to go up by 10 and then 9 points but punted on both drives. Puka Nacua had a crucial drop in the fourth quarter, although he redeemed himself in the subsequent drive. Nonetheless, this drop could have been a game-changer if Baltimore had capitalized on it. Additionally, in overtime, Matthew Stafford failed to connect with an open Kyren Williams on 2nd-and-4.

Games like these ultimately hinge on a few critical plays and whether a team can execute them. The Rams aimed for perfection against arguably the best AFC team on the road after a bye week, and they came close. However, in matchups with a talent deficit, the margins for success become narrow. The Rams had opportunities to take control and secure the win, but they couldn't make the winning play when it mattered most.

The majority of the team delivered stellar performances, especially on the offensive front. Nevertheless, lapses in the secondary and on special teams emerged as costly factors in the Rams' Week 14 defeat.

Here we will look at the Los Angeles Rams who are most to blame for their Week 14 loss vs. the Baltimore Ravens.

Demarcus Robinson's Role in the Final Drive

On the crucial final drive in regulation, the Rams found themselves at the Ravens' 22-yard line with 43 seconds remaining. In such situations, particularly with the historically conservative coaching style of Sean McVay, being down by four points could be advantageous. It forces the need for a touchdown and a win. Despite having ample time to secure the victory, the Rams took two shots at the end zone. Both of which targeted Demarcus Robinson. While Robinson had been performing well, other players like Cooper Kupp, Puka Nacua, and Davis Allen, known for making plays in critical moments, were seemingly underutilized. The decision to exclusively target Robinson in a game-deciding situation raised eyebrows. This is especially true considering the alternative of exploiting the middle of the field instead of taking two long shots at the end zone.

Special Teams Struggles

Since parting ways with John Fassel as the special teams coordinator after the 2019 season, the Rams have consistently ranked in the bottom tier of special teams DVOA. Right now, they hold the 32nd spot. Sure, someone like Ethan Evans has performed well this season. That said, certain punts, like the line drive down the middle of the field, are less than ideal. Despite a missed block in the back and chances to tackle Tylan Wallace, the coverage unit was put in a difficult position. Austin Trammel's luck in avoiding a recovery of one of his muffed punts by the Ravens was also noted. With McVay now on his third special teams coordinator since Fassel, questions arise about whether the issues stem from coaching, talent, or philosophy.

Pass Coverage Woes

The Rams' safeties had a forgettable performance in this game. Jordan Fuller yielded two touchdown passes, including a decisive score late in the fourth quarter. John Johnson III seemed involved in the coverage breakdown on Isaiah Likely's 54-yard touchdown as well. Meanwhile, Russ Yeast was also out of position on the play.

Linebacker Performance

Byron Young and Michael Hoecht had limited impact. Each registered just two pressures in the loss. However, Hoecht's versatility was evident as he dropped into coverage 15 times. At least he performed reasonably well in that aspect.

Looking to the Future

Yes, three recent consecutive wins may have masked some weaknesses. Still, the loss to the Ravens serves as a stark reminder that the Rams still have significant gaps in their roster that need addressing in the offseason. The defense struggled to pressure Lamar Jackson. This highlighted the need for a pass rusher beyond Aaron Donald. The secondary, despite commendable efforts, may require upgrades at cornerback and safety. Offensive lapses also underscore the ongoing challenges on the offensive line. The defeat serves as a glimpse into the Rams' potential while emphasizing that they are still a very imperfect team.