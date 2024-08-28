Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp is one of the most unique receivers in the NFL. Kupp is on a mission to remind the NFL that he is still an elite receiver. The former third-round pick recently appeared on The Pivot Podcast and spoke about some of the players he modeled his game after.

Kupp named a handful of generational wide receivers who he drew inspiration from over the past couple of decades.

First, Kupp named Larry Fitzgerald and Antonio Brown as inspirations.

“I loved the tools that he (Larry Fitzgerald) was using and as his career went on he just kept reaching deeper into his tool belt to find ways to separate and he did,” Kupp said. “That’s why he was able to be productive for so long. You got AB, [who] plays the exact opposite of Larry Fitz. In terms of tools, you’ve got Larry Fitz, 6’3 220. AB is not playing like that right, he doesn’t want people to touch him. He keeps peoples hands off him, plays quick, uses quickness, I love how he played the game and the suddenness that he played with.”

You see different parts of both Larry Fitzgerald and Antonio Brown in Kupp’s game. Kupp is best described as a possession receiver who uses his body to make plays. However, like Brown, he is an excellent route runner and makes getting open look easy.

He also took some notes on AJ Green's technique.

“I can watch AJ,” Kupp continued. “I can pull some of this stuff and now he’s in his own right pretty special dude but he used some technique stuff that I thought was pretty special.”

Kupp also joked earlier in the interview about getting compared to Jordy Nelson only because he was a white receiver:

“I don’t let it bother me,” Kupp said. “I know that’s part of it right. Like I was compared to Jordy Nelson, I was like I’m nothing like Jordy Nelson. Jordy Nelson ran like a 10 something 100, I ran an 11.7 right, so it’s completely different, we’re completely different players.”

Rams trade linebacker Ernest Jones IV to Titans on NFL roster cut deadline

The Rams and linebacker Ernest Jones IV have officially parted ways.

The Tennessee Titans acquired Jones IV from the Los Angeles Rams yesterday on the NFL's roster cut deadline day.

Tennessee sent a 2026 fifth-round pick to Los Angeles for Ernest Jones IV and a 2026 sixth-round pick.

Los Angeles officially gave Jones IV permission to seek a trade earlier this week after the two sides could not make progress on a contract extension.

All else being equal, the Titans got a good deal to acquire one of the league's best blitzing off-ball linebackers. However, considering his contract situation, the Titans will likely have to give Jones IV a big payday that Los Angeles wasn't willing to fork over.

Ernest Jones IV played in 47 career games with the Rams. In 2023, he logged 74 tackles and four and a half sacks in 15 games.