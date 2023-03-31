The Los Angeles Rams have said that they will make other changes in the offseason of 2023. They still need to cover a few gaps, so this makes sense. They can close those gaps via the draft, but they need also to think about the trade market. Here we’ll look at one perfect NFL trade the Los Angeles Rams must complete in the 2023 offseason to improve their depth moving forward.

The Rams had a disastrous 2022 campaign. They won only five out of 17 games. That almost prompted head coach Sean McVay to retire. Of course, the team faced several challenges, including losing two key offensive players. Those were quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receiver Cooper Kupp. Both guys were lost for eight games each. In addition, the departure of free agents Odell Beckham Jr. and Von Miller in the previous NFL Offseason further weakened the team. Despite these losses, McVay is back. Now, he’s focused on regrouping for the upcoming 2023 season.

The Rams’ struggles were not only due to player losses but also because the franchise had invested heavily in winning the 2021-22 Super Bowl. They sacrificed future resources for short-term gain. Many fans might say winning the Super Bowl was certainly worth it. However, this approach left the team with a shortage of talent and limited cap space. This is even after trading star cornerback Jalen Ramsey to the Miami Dolphins. Despite their financial constraints, the Rams managed to create $9 million in cap space. They did this by restructuring offensive tackle Joe Noteboom’s contract. The team has also re-signed Marquise Copeland on a one-year deal and OL Coleman Shelton on a two-year contract. Beyond those, however, the Rams have been relatively inactive in free agency.

Let’s look at the perfect trade the Los Angeles Rams must complete in the 2023 offseason.

Trade Allen Robinson for picks, a CB, or a safety

Earlier this month, the Rams reportedly allowed wide receiver Allen Robinson to seek a trade in 2023. The Rams are reportedly willing to pay some of Robinson’s guaranteed $15.25 million salary to facilitate a deal. Robinson signed a three-year, $46.5 million contract with the Rams last year. $30.25 million of that amount is guaranteed.

Allen Robinson comes a live for a 5-yard touchdown.pic.twitter.com/L8ZEdsLA27 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 16, 2022

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Of course, the Rams had high hopes for Robinson. They believed he would be a good addition to their offense. However, Robinson struggled to gain separation from defenders. He was unable to build a connection with quarterback Matthew Stafford. Robinson caught only 33 passes for 339 yards and three touchdowns in 10 games. Injuries cut his season short.

As a result, it is uncertain how much an acquiring team would be willing to pay for Robinson. His recent struggles have surely given teams pause. Additionally, the Rams must decide how much money they are willing to absorb to make a trade possible. However, the free-agent market currently offers limited options for veteran receivers. As such, some teams may give Robinson a stern look. After all, he has not turned 30 old yet and could potentially have a bounce-back season.

What’s clear is that the Rams are willing to offload Robinson. Sure, it has to come at the right price. We’ll see if they can find a team willing to take on his contract.

The Indianapolis Colts could give Allen Robinson a look. This is particularly if the Colts select a young quarterback with the fourth overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. If Robinson can be obtained at a reasonable price, it could be beneficial to see how he performs alongside Michael Pittman Jr. Keep in mind that adding a strong supporting cast has been shown to aid in the development of young quarterbacks. This was demonstrated by the Philadelphia Eagles and other teams. In exchange for Robinson, the Rams may obtain the Colts’ third-round pick this year or a few Day 2 picks in the future.

Another option for Robinson could be the Baltimore Ravens. General manager Eric DeCosta has expressed a desire to acquire dependable receivers to support Lamar Jackson. That would be particularly important if Jackson is still with the team when the 2023 season begins. Robinson could be an affordable addition that could yield positive results. Sure this move may disappoint 2021 first-round pick Rashod Bateman. However, the team is committed to acquiring talent for the wide receiver position.

A third possible landing spot would be Green Bay. Recall that the Packers were allegedly one of the finalists for Robinson’s services in 2018. That was before he signed a three-year, $42 million contract with the Chicago Bears. Right now, the Packers recognize that they need additional receiving firepower outside of Christian Watson. That’s regardless of whether Aaron Rodgers or Jordan Love is the team’s quarterback in 2023. Maybe the Rams can let Robinson go to the Packers for a third-round draft pick or less. That type of deal could possibly benefit both squads in meaningful ways.