The Texas Rangers are slogging through a lost season that general manager Chris Young deemed “embarrassing.” Despite winning the World Series last year the Rangers have given fans little reason to cheer in 2024. Fortunately there’s a celebration in the making this week.

The Rangers announced that fan favorite Elvis Andrus will retire on Friday as a member of the team, according to Rangers insider Jeff Wilson on X. The press conference will include former teammate Michael Young and former manager Ron Washington.

Andrus played 12 of his 15 seasons in the majors with the Rangers. He slashed .274/.330/.372 while driving in 636 runs, scoring 893 runs and stealing 305 bases while playing solid defense at shortstop.

Andrus was the runner up for the 2009 Rookie of the Year award and he made two All-Star Games during his time in Texas. He was also a major contributor in back-to-back World Series appearances by the team. Andrus and the Rangers won the American League Pennant in 2010 and 2011 but ultimately lost in the World Series both years.

Shortstop Elvis Andrus will retire with the Texas Rangers

In addition to his success on the field, Andrus solidified his status as a fan favorite in part due to his quirky dynamic with former teammate Adrian Beltre. Andrus would often appear to annoy the Hall of Fame third baseman by rubbing his head, messing with him on pop ups and other assorted hijinx that always drew a cheer from the stands. And the friendship endures as Andrus spoke at Beltre's induction into the Rangers Hall of Fame last month.

Andrus left the Rangers after the Covid-shortened 2020 season and landed in Oakland with the Athletics. He then moved on to the Chicago White Sox in the middle of the 2022 season. Last year was a disappointment for Andrus but he did reach a major career milestone when he collected his 2,000th hit. Now set to retire, he’ll finish with 2,091 hits, 1058 runs scored, 775 RBI and 347 stolen bases.

For the retirement ceremony on Friday, Andrus will be joined by former manager Ron Washington and former teammate Michael Young. Washington is now the manager of the Los Angeles Angels, who will be in town to play a four-game series against the Rangers beginning Thursday. Washington was the Rangers’ manager for Andrus’ first six seasons in the majors.

Young and Andrus played together for four seasons with the Rangers. Young has drawn interest for managerial openings but he’s been the Rangers’ special assistant to the general manager since 2014. The former teammates crossed paths earlier this year during the All-Star Futures Game when Andrus coached for the AL team and Young managed the NL squad.