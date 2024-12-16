ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Two struggling teams take to the ice, as the New York Rangers face the Nashville Predators. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Rangers-Predators prediction and pick.

The Rangers come into the game at 15-14-1 on the year, which is fifth in the Metropolitan Division. They have struggled as of late, losing to the Blues last time out. It was their fourth loss in the last five games. Pavel Buchnevich opened the scoring for the Blues in the first period. The Blues would then add goals from Jordan Kyrou and Robert Thomas in the second period. In the third, the Rangers would score twice, but it would not be enough to make the comeback.

Meanwhile, the Predators continue to struggle. While they did break their eight-game losing skid against the Stars, they fell again last time out, to lose their ninth game in the last ten. The Predators are 8-17-6 on the year, sitting in last place in the Central Division. In the last game against the Avalanche, after a scoreless first period, the Avalanche scored twice in the second period. They would add three more in the third as the Predators fell 5-2.

Here are the Rangers-Predators NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Rangers-Predators Odds

New York Rangers: +1.5 (-260)

Moneyline: -104

Nashville Predators: -1.5 (+205)

Moneyline: -115

Over: 5.5 (-140)

Under: 5.5 (+112)

How To Watch Rangers vs Predators

Time: 8:00 PM ET/ 5:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Why the Rangers Could Cover the Spread/Win

With Artemi Panarin currently day-to-day with an injury, the Rangers have made some changes to their lines. If Panarin is out, 15 goals and 21 assists will be gone from the lineup. That will also have Will Cuylle leading the top line. He has scored 11 goals and 12 assists on the year, with an assist on the power play. His 23 points are third on the team this year. He is joined by Alexis Lafreniere. Lafreniere comes in with nine goals and 12 assists on the year. The line is rounded out by Fili Cytil, who has scored six goals and six assists this year.

Sitting second on the team in points, just behind Panarin, is Adam Fox, the blueliner. He comes in with one goal and 24 assists on the year. Further, he has been great on the power play, with 11 assists. Meanwhile, Mika Zibanejad is fourth on the team in joined and is currently anchoring the third line. He has six goals and 15 assists on the year, with two goals and five assists on the power play.

Igor Shesterkin is expected to be in goal for the Rangers. He is 10-11-1 on the year while having a 3.08 goals-against average and a .907 save percentage. Shesterkin has had some solid games as of late, but also some rough ones. He does have two games allowing five goals in his last five games. He also has three games allowing just two goals and being over .905 in save percentage. The Rangers will get to shoot on Juuse Saros. Saros is 6-14-5 on the year with a 2.74 goals-against average and a .908 save percentage. He has not won a start in his last nine games. Further, he has given up three or more goals in each of his last nine starts.

Why the Predators Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Predator's first line is led by Filip Forsberg, Steven Stamkos, and Jonathan Marchessault Forsberg is second on the team in points this year and leads the team in goals. He comes into the game with nine goals and 11 assists on the year. Meanwhile, he has been solid on the power play, with three goals and five assists this year. Meanwhile, Jonathan Marchessault is third on the team in points, with seven goals and 11 assists this year. Finally, Stamkos has eight goals and eight assists this year while having six goals and four assists on the power play.

Still, the leading point scorer this year is Roman Josi, the blueliner. He comes in with seven goals and 16 assists, good for a team-leading 23 points. Further, he has a goal and nine assists on the power play. The second line is led by Ryan O'Reilly. O'Reilly is fourth on the team in points this year, having seven goals and ten assists this year. He has scored three times and added two assists on the power play.

Final Rangers-Predators Prediction & Pick

The Rangers come in as slight favorites in terms of odds in this NHL game. One reason is the struggle for the Predators to score, as they score just 2.26 goals per game this year. Meanwhile, the Rangers are scoring 3.07 goals per game, while sitting 16th in the NHL in goals-against per game. With the better goaltender and more potent offense, the Rangers should come away with a win in this one.

Final Rangers-Predators Prediction & Pick: Rangers ML (-104)