The Ravens placed Duvernay on the injured list on Dec. 12.

The Baltimore Ravens have officially designated the return of wide receiver Devin Duvernay off the injury reserve list and is expected to play in the post-season according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. This was the expected move from the team as they have a bye week since they are the No. 1 seed in the AFC after defeating the Miami Dolphins to secure it in Week 17.

Now officially designated for return. https://t.co/QXLeqqzXGR — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 10, 2024

Duvernay injured his back in the Ravens win against the Los Angeles Rams on Dec. 10 and placed him on the injured reserve list on Dec. 12. Even at the time, Rapoport reported that the expectation was that Duvernay would be back for the playoffs as he didn't need surgery. Fast forward to the present and the exact situation came true.

A disappointing season for Duvernay

The University of Texas product was not that much involved in the passing game for the Ravens as in 13 games, he only had four catches for 18 yards. However, he is another weapon for quarterback Lamar Jackson as they prepare to make a big run for a Super Bowl title, the first for Baltimore since 2012.

It is Duvernay's fourth season in the NFL and with the Ravens as his best season came in 2022 when he caught 37 passes for 407 yards and three touchdowns. He was drafted in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft and is looking to make a difference in a season where he had little impact due to the back injury.

As said before, Baltimore awaits their next opponent as they have a bye week. On the AFC side of the NFL Playoffs bracket, the Ravens will keep a close eye out as there are two teams in the AFC North division that are in the post-season in the Cleveland Browns (facing the Houston Texans) and Pittsburgh Steelers (facing the Buffalo Bills). The other game is the Dolphins traveling to face the Kansas City Chiefs.