Deion Sanders' daughter Deiondra is embroiled in some serious social media beef involving her boyfriend Jacquees and fellow rapper Dreezy.

Ah, social media — remember the good old days when bonkers relationship drama was handled with great civility on The Jerry Springer Show? Not so now, with the current dirty laundry between Deion Sanders' daughter Deiondra and her rapper boyfriend Jacquees being aired out across multiple social media channels for all to see.

Shocking as it is to think that paradigm of ethics Deion Sanders could have a family member engaged in an ugly social media beef, that appears to be what's transpiring with his eldest daughter Deiondra.

Rumors are swirling that Deiondra's relationship with Jacquees has hit a rough patch — more specifically, there is rampant speculation that Jacquees cheated on Deiondra with another artist, Dreezy.

This prompted a series of inflammatory messages being sent between Deiondra and Dreezy, which were recently made public by the X/Twitter blogger Got Da Scoop.

That about sums it up — Deiondra is clearly angry with Dreezy in the exchange over the alleged affair, while Dreezy then counters with messages purportedly from Jacquees implying that he wanted to get Dreezy pregnant. There's also an insinuation by Dreezy that Deiondra is pregnant, though it's difficult to know if this is just shade throwing, speculation or whether the claim has any merit — to be clear, the pregnancy rumor is in no way confirmed at this point.

No word yet on how Deion Sanders is reacting to all this increasingly heated drama between Deiondra, Jacquees, and Dreezy, but undoubtedly he's making a face at least as angry as the one he dons in the Kentucky Fried Chicken commercial when he finds out his son is eating spicy wings over his white carpet.