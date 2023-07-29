After a week of anticipation and literally decades of preparation, Santos Escobar was finally afforded a chance to wrestle his lifelong idol and current LWO faction-mate Rey Mysterio for a spot in a United States Championship match versus Austin Theory. Finally, fans would know if the apprentice was about to become the master and if an LWO member would finally bring a belt back to the faction. And the best part? Mysterio and Escobar vowed that the match wouldn't ruin their friendship, regardless of who won the match.

Unfortunately, the contest in question didn't quite live up to expectations but not due to the efforts of either man in the ring.

Things started off promisingly enough, with the “Emperor of Lucha Libre” and the WWE Hall of Famer bringing their signature style to fast-paced, high-flying efforts into the ring, but on a seemingly typical tope, the leader of the LWO collapsed onto the ramp while Escobar looked on with concern. While the duo were both able to get back into the ring during the commercial break, Mysterio remained clearly out of it on the ring apron when SmackDown returned, leading the referee to throw up the X and give the win to Escobar due to disqualification, much to the dismay of every single person in the ring.

Though WWE has yet to release an official statement on what happened to Mysterio and if he's being sent to the hospital for further testing, the 5-foot-4 Superstar was able to get to his feet and give Escobar a hug when the match came to an end, signifying that he might not be out for an extended period of time.

Will Rey Mysterio be back on SmackDown next week? Only time will tell, but it's safe to say his health is the number one priority.