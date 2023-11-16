The World Tour Championship is underway, and Rory McIlroy already brought us a memorable moment with a tee shot.

Rory McIlroy's tee shot went into a spectator area, and luckily it ended up with everyone laughing and no one being hurt. The ball landed in the lap of a spectator, and when McIlroy got to his lie he and everyone else could not help but laugh. The spectator sat there still and waited for McIlroy to call over a referee. In the meantime, McIlroy jokingly lined up to swing at the ball that was sitting in her lap. She was allowed to hand McIlroy the ball, and the referee allowed McIlroy a place to drop the ball.

It was a nice lighthearted moment early on in the tournament.

McIlroy ended his first round of the World Tour Championship one under, which has him tied for 15th with eight other players. He will undoubtedly look to climb the ranks as the weekend goes on at Jumeirah Golf Estates. While the moment with the spectator was funny on day one, hopefully something similar does not happen in the rest of his rounds as he tries to make a run at a win.

McIlroy currently sits four strokes back of the lead, with three players being tied at the top at five under par. Julien Guerrier, Matthieu Pavon and Nicolai Hojgaard are tied for the lead.

The tournament will conclude on Sunday, and it will be interesting to see if McIlroy can catch Julien Gurrier, Matthieu Pavon or Nicolai Hojgaard.