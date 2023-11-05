An alleged insider claims Marvel is already set to bring back Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr. amid several ongoing issues.

Marvel Studios has been suffering from its fair share of issues in recent months, and while certain things remain up in the air, a new rumor suggests two of the MCU's biggest stars may already be on the way back.

The new report comes from alleged insider MyTimeToShineHello on X who posted that both Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr. had already agreed to return to the MCU, according to MovieWeb. While they didn't provide additional information about Downey's possible return, they did claim Evans had signed on to return for Avengers: Secret Wars before the SAG-AFTRA strike began over the summer.

It was previously rumored that Marvel had considered bringing back Downey and Scarlett Johansson amid various issues plaguing Marvel Studios, the most notable being Jonathan Majors' ongoing legal issues.

Going by the posts, it suggests Evans' possible return had already been in the works before any of the larger issues at Marvel Studios were public knowledge. There had been fan speculation, as well, that he could make a cameo appearance as the older Steve Rogers in the next Captain America film.

Downey's alleged return, by comparison, is not made as clear by the social media posts. While the recent news and rumors suggests Downey could be brought back as Iron Man entirely, the addition of Ironheart to the MCU could suggest a different route. Ironheart, aka Riri Williams, is aided in building her suit by an AI version of Tony Stark, similar to what JARVIS was in the Iron Man films before becoming Vision. It is possible that, if Downey was brought back, this is how it would be done rather than resurrecting the character entirely.

Evans and Downey effectively waved goodbye to the Marvel at the conclusion of Avengers: Endgame as Captain America and Iron Man, respectively. Downey's Iron Man was literally killed off by making the ultimate sacrifice to use the Avengers' nanotech Infinity Gauntlet to stop Thanos. Captain America, by comparison, was last seen as an elderly man after returning the Infinity Stones to their places in time before deciding to reunite with Peggy Carter and live the rest of his life with her.