Published November 13, 2022

By Matty Breisch · 2 min read

After missing Weeks 8 and 9 with an ankle injury, Ryan Tannehill returned to the Tennessee Titans for their Week 10 contest against the Denver Broncos, and believe you me, he returned in a very big way.

Facing off against a defense that ranks first against the pass but only 21st against the run, according to Pro Football Reference, Mike Vrabel and company decided to take advantage of this fact by running a good ole fashioned flea flicker, drawing the defense in with a handoff to Derrick Henry before the All-Pro rusher tossed it back to Tannehill for a deep connection with Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, who flew down the sideline on a go-route. With no man directly covering him and only a single deep defender, Kindle Vildor, to beat down the field.

The results?

IT'S A TITANS FLEA FLICKER 😱 Ryan Tannehill connects with Nick Westbrook-Ikhine 🔥pic.twitter.com/QkYBMomQBK — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 13, 2022

Yeah, that’d be six points on the board for the Titans and an insurmountable lead that left the Chicago Bears with yet another notch in their loss column. The Broncos punted on their next three drives and, after making things interesting on the final drive of the game, going 50 yards on 10 plays, the game effectively ended when Russell Wilson was intercepted on a pass to Cortland Sutton by Terrance Mitchell.

On the day, Tannehill had a bounce-back effort following his absence, completing 19 of his 36 passes for 255 yards, two touchdowns, and an RTG of 94.1. With Henry largely kept in check by the Broncos’ defense, with the 2k-rushing back only averaging 2.8 yards per carry on 19 attempts, it’s safe to say Tannehill was the difference in his duel with Wilson and the reason why Vrabel’s squad secured their sixth win of the season.