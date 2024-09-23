The Philadelphia Eagles came away with a Week 3 win against the New Orleans Saints, but not without suffering injuries to their key players, including Darius Slay, Lane Johnson, and DeVonta Smith. Moreover, the drama continued after the game, as fans argue whether or not Saints defensive end Payton Turner spit on Smith as he lay on the turf unmoving after Khristian Boyd leveled him in the helmet after a play.

Did Payton Turner really spit on DeVonta Smith?

A video of Turner allegedly spitting on Smith has made the rounds of social media after the Week 3 Saints vs. Eagles game, and the fans reacted variously to the footage.

For instance, user @TJCardCollector said that “Payton Turner spitting on DeVonta Smith as he lays on the ground in a fencing position is fucking disgusting.”

Meanwhile, the account named @_MLFootball shared the video and said Turner spit on Smith after a “dirty hit by a #Saints defender.” Moreover, the commenter said “Smith was clearly down… and [Turner] spit on him.”

Another user named @GRoddy3x aired his frustrations at Turner, saying that he was glad that the Saints lost the game after watching the video. He also mentioned the potential karmic punishment awaiting the Saints' DE for what he reportedly did.

Additionally, fan account @LibertyLinePHL called Turner a “dirt bag” for the video and Khristian Boyd's hit on Smith a “blatant helmet-to-helmet hit.”

Finally, a poster named @KyleFourReal flat-out called Payton Turner a “piece of s**t” and “true human garbage,” capping off his comment with “Class act.”

However, for his part, Turner refuted all allegations in his direct reply to @KyleFourReal.

“Y'all reaching. I wouldn't ever do sum like that. Bless y'all,” he said.

Eagles vs. Saints: Heated Week 3 battle

Still, his refutation didn't prevent other Eagles players from coming to their teammate's defense. After DeVonta Smith left the game with a concussion, Eagles safety CJ Gardner-Johnson didn't mince words about the hit that took him out.

“That's the dirtiest s**t I ever saw in football, bro,” he said, as reported by Amber Harding for Outkick. “Y'all obviously saw forward progression was stopped. For them to take a cheap shot on one of our key players, it goes to show what type of team that is. They're front-runners.”

Meanwhile, Eagles left tackle Jordan Mailata had pushed Boyd away after the hit, and he also had something to say about it.

“Did I think it was dirty? Yeah. Did I think it was intentional? No–ah, I don't fu**ing know. I've got to watch it. I'm conflicted, as you can tell. I hope Smitty is okay.”

Besides Smith, Pro Bowler Lane Johnson suffered a concussion scare, while left guard Mekhi Becton had a finger injury. Wide receiver Britain Covey also hurt his shoulder early in the game. Additionally, star wideout AJ Brown's hamstring injury kept him off the field for the second straight game.