With Texas set to join the SEC in 2024, Texas A&M will be patiently waiting. But before the two Texas rivals have even scheduled a game, Athletic Directors from both schools have already contradicted each other on where it will take place.

Both Oklahoma and Texas will be joining the SEC in 2024. Texas A&M has been a member. Soon, the Longhorns and Aggies will be reunited on the gridiron. Texas A&M AD Ross Bjork believes they’ll host the first game of the renewed rivalry, via Sam Khan Jr. of The Athletic.

“Just because of everything that’s transpired, and we’ve expressed that to the SEC,” Bjork said of why the Aggies should host the first contest between both teams. “Let’s just say that is a very, very firm position from our standpoint.”

However, Texas AD Chris Del Conte isn’t seeing eye-to-eye with Bjork. While the Longhorns might be the newer team joining the SEC, Del Conte doesn’t believe that the game’s location is already set in stone.

“That’s all news to me,” De Conte said. “I read it somewhere, I just haven’t heard it from the powers that be. As far as I know, that’s just internet fodder”

Texas and Texas A&M played every season from 1915 to 2011 prior to the Aggies leaving for the SEC. Over their entire rivalry, the Longhorns have played big brother, leading the series 76-37-5.

As Texas joins the SEC, both teams will be facing each other once again. It’s sure to be a contested rivalry with both conference and state bragging rights on the line. But before the Aggies and Longhorns kickoff, they’ll first need to figure out where they’ll be playing.