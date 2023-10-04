Sometimes, splitting up means not just with a significant other. In Selena Gomez's case, when she and Justin Bieber called it quits, it also meant ditching her social media.

Their on-again, off-again relationship ended in 2018. It was also around that time that Gomez was diagnosed with bipolar disorder. All of this escalated into a much-needed break from social media.

In an interview with Fast Company, she said, “I had just gotten my heart broken. I didn't need to see what everyone was doing.” She added, “Then there were those moments of not feeling positive about how I looked because of what I'd see on Instagram. Wow, I wish my body looked like that.”

She's back!

Things have changed a bit now. She's especially active on Instagram, where she regularly posts 430 million followers.

As for relationships, Selena Gomez is currently single. Meanwhile, Justin Bieber is married to his wife, Hailey.

Additionally, she is no longer a “sad girl.” She told Fast Company, “I love sad-girl music. I'm good at that.” She then adds, “However, I can't really write that if I'm not sad. I've had to relearn what being me and being happy looked like.”

It appears her social rut is over, and she's got better control over her emotions. “I've never promised anyone that I'll never have a bad day again,” she stated. “I've always been honest with my fans. Even when I take breaks from social media, I'll say I'm taking a break.”

So, though Justin Bieber is out, her social media influence is in. And surely her millions of followers are happy — and hopefully, she is, too.