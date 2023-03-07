Although there have been rumors that former NFL quarterback Philip Rivers could potentially be “unretiring,” with the San Francisco 49ers and Miami Dolphins as potential landing spots, the St. Michael Catholic high school head coach says he isn’t going anywhere.

“I heard from a couple of teams just kind of checking in,” Rivers told Ben Thomas of AL.com on Tuesday. “I didn’t contact anyone, and I’m not going anywhere. I think maybe some teams, with some guys going down, may have been just looking for a contingency plan, but nothing came of it.”

A Fox News story this week reported that one of the top rumors coming out of the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis was that Rivers contacted both the 49ers and Dolphins about a potential return prior to the postseason last year.

Rivers shut that down, confirming he is happy where he is in Fairhope, AL.

“I think in my mind in the last couple of years if a team had needed me, I might have had six or eight games left in me, but I’m not going into this fall thinking the same,” he told the outlet. “I think it’s done.”

The 41-year-old Alabama native retired in 2020 after 17 seasons in the NFL, and told AL.com that he believes “the ship has sailed” for an NFL comeback.

He ended his career by starting an incredible 252 consecutive games, ranking fifth in completions, passing yards and touchdown passes in NFL history when he called it quits.

Philip Rivers was an eight-time Pro Bowler and won the NFL Comeback Player of the Year in 2013, and is now firmly entrenched in his next chapter, coaching high school football in his home state.