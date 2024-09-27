Chicago Sky star Angel Reese gave a heartfelt tribute to Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson, praising her as a source of inspiration both on and off the court. During a recent episode of her podcast, “Unapologetically Angel,” Reese expressed admiration for Wilson’s continuous growth as a player and a leader, calling her an inspiration since her college days at South Carolina.

“Congratulations on the scoring record … You’ve always been an amazing player and somebody who's been super inspiring to me,” Reese said, in a clip shared on social media by ClutchPoints. “She doesn’t get all that she deserves.”

Reese highlighted Wilson's resilience in the face of adversity, particularly pointing out how Wilson continues to improve every year and how she remains authentic despite outside pressures. “

When people try to dim her light, she still always tries to shine through,” Reese said, adding that she admires Wilson for being open about her emotions on social media, something for which she is often unfairly criticized.

Wilson, who recently made history by becoming the first unanimous MVP in over 25 years, continues to set new records. She recorded 1,000 points in a single season in 2024, and set the record for total rebounds in a single season. In a recent playoff game, Wilson led the Aces with 24 points and 13 rebounds, becoming the WNBA’s all-time leader in playoff games with 20 points and 10 rebounds. Her performance has been instrumental in helping the Aces push forward in their bid for a third straight WNBA title.

WNBA legend Sheryl Swoopes joined Reese in her praise of Wilson, pointing out that the media has not given Wilson enough recognition for her outstanding season.

“When you have a player like A’ja, having the type of season that she’s having, I don’t think we’re talking about her enough,” Swoopes said.

Wilson’s leadership, both on and off the court, has been pivotal in maintaining the Aces’ dominance in the league. During the regular season, she averaged nearly 26.9 points and 11.9 rebounds per game while leading her team in points, rebounds, blocks and steals. Her efforts have helped the Aces remain one of the top teams in the WNBA, finishing with a 27-13 record and aiming for three-peat championship, a feat that hasn’t been accomplished since the Houston Comets int the 1990s.