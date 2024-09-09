Chicago Sky All-Star rookie forward Angel Reese suffered a devastating season-ending wrist injury last Friday. The Sky beat the Los Angeles Sparks 92-78 and followed that victory with a 92-77 win against the Dallas Wings, but the team's collective minds remain with Reese.

The 22-year-old phenom who broke the WNBA's single-season record for most rebounds will undergo season-ending surgery, and in closing the door on her rookie season, says she's faced opponents who wish they were her teammate.

In a video clip from her podcast, “Unapologetically Angel,” Reese revealed what some opponents said to her in games during her rookie campaign.

“Do you know players on other teams [are] like, ‘I wish we drafted you'? Yes, teams that drafted above me. The players that got drafted above me. There's nothing against their rookies that got drafted, ” Reese said.

“But they were like, ‘I wish we were teammates. I wish we drafted you,' and it feels really good to know that players want to play with me and love me, and they respect me and respect my game. They tell me all the time, ‘You're going to be in this league for a while' just because of how hard [I'm] working and [my] grind.”

The Rookie of the Year candidate broke Las Vegas center A'ja Wilson's single-season record (406) for most rebounds and finished the season with 446 boards. She averaged 13.6 points, 13.1 rebounds, and 1.3 steals in 34 games.

Angel Reese confirms season-ending injury with Sky

In a heartbreaking post on social media, Reese confirmed her season-ending wrist injury following the Sky's win against the Sparks.

She posted the following message on her X, formerly Twitter.

“What a year. I never would have imagined the last bucket of my rookie season would be a 3 but maybe that was God saying give them a taste of what they will be seeing more of in Year 2 lol. Through it all, I have showed that I belong in this league even when no one else believed. All I have ever wanted was to come into the W and make an impact. I can confidently say I have done that and will strive to keep doing so. I’m filled with emotions right now that I have a season ending injury, but also filled with so much gratitude for what is next.

“Although this is God’s timing and not mine, I am finally able to give myself a physical and mental break. ‘God gives his hardest battles to his strongest soldiers,'” Reese continued. “You’ll still see me being the biggest cheerleader on the sideline! And Unrivaled league, see you soon!”

The Sky should release further information on Reese's injury soon.