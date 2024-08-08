The Chicago Sky are blessed to have Angel Reese on the team. Reese is having an incredible rookie season, already setting a WNBA double-double record halfway through her rookie season. The star rookie will soon have her own Reebok collection, and we just learned more details about its launch today.

Earlier this morning, Reebok revealed a sneak peek at Angel Reese's very first collection with the brand, dubbed “Reebok by Angel.” The collection includes three footwear styles and seven apparel pieces. It seeks to capture Reese's unapologetically bold style through its color palette — metallic ‘silver chrome' and an icy ‘always blue'.

One NBA legend made the choice to feature Reese with this new collection.

“For my first appointment in this role, it had to be the GOAT,” Shaquille O’Neal said via Boardroom. O'Neal is the company's newly appointed President of Reebok Basketball. “There is no one making a bigger impact on the game right now than Angel Reese.”

The footwear collection includes the Premier Road VI, which is Reebok's retro runner fit. There is also a clean Classic Leather and the BB 4000 II. Each shoe comes with custom insoles that read “Unapologetically Angel.”

“I am honored to unveil my first collection with Reebok, and worked hand in hand with the brand to ensure each and every piece is designed to elicit confidence and expression,” Reese said.

“Reebok by Angel” will launch on August 23rd.

Celtics star Jaylen Brown pick Sky rookie Angel Reese over Caitlin Clark for WNBA Rookie of the Year award

Angel Reese is in a heated competition with Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark for the W's Rookie of the Year award.

Both players have a strong case for winning the award. Reese has a loyal contingent of fans who advocate for her being the best rookie in the WNBA. Count Celtics star Jaylen Brown among them.

Brown explained why he thinks Reese should win the award recently via Boardroom.

“Angel Reese got my vote. I just think, you know, consistency to come in (and get) a double-double after a double-double. That's impressive and there's a lot of good players, there's a lot of good guys out there that are doing their thing. Shout out to the WNBA. I'm a fan. I plan on coming to some games when their schedule picks back up after the Olympics,” the Celtics star declared.

Angel Reese is averaging 14.5 points, 13.2 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game with an average of 32 minutes played.