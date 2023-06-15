Spain and Italy meet in the UEFA Nations League! Catch the UEFA Nations League odds series here, featuring our Spain-Italy prediction, odds, pick, and guide on how to watch.

Spain opened poorly in group matches in League A Group 2. They had two initial draws in the tourney. One in which they saw all three points escape through an 82nd-minute equalizer against Portugal. In the other draw, they were the beneficiary of a late equalizing goal against the Czech Republic. The Spaniards ended as winners of the group and reached this stage.

The Italians also opened their Nations League matches with a draw, but ended up as group winners over England, Germany, and Hungary. Italy will be pushing for a win to challenge Croatia in the finals of this competition.

Here are the Spain-Italy soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UEFA Nations League Odds: Spain-Italy Odds

Spain: +120

Italy: +230

Draw: +200

Over 2.5 Goals: +116

Under 2.5 Goals: -164

How to Watch Spain vs. Italy

TV: Fox Sports 1

Stream: ViX, ViX+, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports App, fuboTV, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, UEFA.tv

Time: 2:45 PM ET / 11:45 AM PT

Why Spain Can Beat Italy

This Spain team is nowhere near close to the quality they had in their hay day when Spain won two EUROs and a World Cup, all in a row. However, this is still an amazing team despite having a poor start in this tourney. The Spaniards are ranked 10th in the FIFA World rankings, placing ahead of Morcco, Switzerland, USA, and Germany.

Spain ended up as League A Group 2 table-toppers, coming up over Portugal, Czechia, and Switzerland. A 3-1 win followed in an international friendly against Jordan before playing in the World Cup. In their group, La Roja ended as the second placer in Group E. They defeated Costa Rica 7-0, drew against Germany 1-1, and lost to group first-placers Japan 2-1. The Red Ones reached the Group of 16 match against Morocco. After extra time, they still had a 0-0 scoreline. Three straight misses from Spain in the penalty shootout secured their exit from the World Cup

Spain followed their World Cup battles with Euro Qualifying games against Norway and Scotland. La Roja Furia had three goals and a clean sheet against the Norwegians but lost 2-0 to Scotland.

A major reason why Spain could win this game is their talent. With a combination of youngsters and experienced international players, the roster of this Spain is still formidable, in terms of European football. They are much better than their bad results and should use this chance versus Italy to show their class.

Only two players is absent from Jose Luis de la Fuente's squad. Barcelona midfielder Pedri is out in this game with a thigh injury while Gerard Morenois dealing with a calf issue. The Spanish squad still has a lot of offensive pieces on paper, such as the likes of Alvaro Morata, Pablo Sarabia, Marco Asensio, and Carlos Soler. Spain's defense is no slouch either, headlined by the likes of Rodri, Aymeric Laporte, Jordi Albba, Daniel Carvajal, Alejandro Balde, and Cesar Azpilicueta.

Why Italy Can Beat Spain

Italy is the eighth-best football team in the world, according to the December 2022 FIFA rankings. However, despite their high position among other nations, the Italians have not found much success lately. For the first time in their history, Italy missed two consecutive World Cups. They only missed the 1958 World Cup in Sweden before missing the last two in Russia and Qatar. Despite the two World Cups they missed, Italy won the EURO 2020.

After failing to qualify for the World Cup, Italy played very well in the UEFA Nations League A, group 3, with Hungary, Germany, and England. They finished first with a 3-2-1 record and 11 points in such a tough group, which could indicate that better times are coming once again.

However, the Italians are still squandering their games in friendly games and other tourneys. In their November friendly fixtures, Italy eased a 1-3 win against Albania but lost 2-0 to Austria. During the Euro 2024 qualifiers, Italy suffered a 1-2 defeat to England, a tough game where the Italians had 13 fouls and three yellow cards. Italy paid their revenge to Malta, where they had an 0-2 victory.

In recent years, Mancini was against bringing foreign players to the national team, but he changed his mind in Mateo Retegui's case. The Argentine-born forward provides the kind of striker Italy has been missing for what seems like years, with the forward scoring two goals in two games thus far. Moreover, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Federico Chiesa, Marco Verratti, Jorginho, and Nicolo Barella are still serviceable aces capable of shooting and assisting. Gianluigi Donnarumma is the fourth most-capped member of the team with 52 caps who will likely get the nod as first-choice goalkeeper.

Final Spain-Italy Prediction & Pick

This will be an amazing battle between two powerhouse nations in Europe. Both teams are excellent in offense and defense. However, Spain's slight edge on offense might just be enough to push for a victory.

Final Spain-Italy Prediction & Pick: Spain (+120), Over 2.5 goals (+116)