Kelce comes to the defense of Tomlin saying the media is 'dumb' for saying that the head coach should be fired.

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce was on his show with his brother Jason Kelce called “New Heights” and the topic of Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin came up. The Kelces, specifically Travis, would gives an immense amount of credit to Tomlin for what he has done in the NFL while also bashing the media for their takes on him.

The brothers were going over the events in Week 17 of the NFL season and recapped the Steelers 30-23 win over the Seattle Seahawks. Because of the victory, it secured a winning season for the Steelers, making it Tomlin's 17th consecutive non-losing year.

As the two were in utter amazement with the achievement, it prompted a dialogue on the media from the brothers on how the rumors were swirling on the job security of Tomlin and if the Steelers should fire him. Travis Kelce said the media is “dumb” for even saying Tomlin should be let go.

“The media is so dumb,” Kelce said. “Why do we do the media? Bunch of jackasses. Just out here f****** talking nonsense. One of the best coaches the NFL has ever even seen, about to possibly get his 17th consecutive non-losing season.”

Steelers still have a way to make playoffs

While one could argue that the Steelers are a very flawed team from top to bottom, you can't ignore the coaching of Tomlin that brings the team to victories. Pittsburgh closes out the regular season against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday as they still have a chance to make it to the playoffs at a 9-7 record.

According to CBS Sports, here is what needs to happen for the team to make the playoffs: “Steelers win and an Indianapolis Colts-Houston Texans tie, Steelers win and Buffalo Bills loss [vs. Miami Dolphins], Steelers win and a Jacksonville Jaguars loss/tie [at Tennessee Titans], Steelers tie and Colts and Texans do not tie and Jaguars lose, (Even with a Steelers loss) Colts and Texans do not tie, Jaguars lose and Denver Broncos win [at Las Vegas Raiders].”