Many celebrities have made a foray into the wrestling world, but few have grasped it as quickly or as well as Logan Paul. In fact, it is inaccurate to even compare him to anyone of that ilk, as he has become one of WWE's most reliable in-ring performers since he had his first match at WrestleMania 38.

Despite doing some awe-inspiring things in between the ropes, the polarizing Paul has regularly been showered with boos throughout his WWE tenure. The YouTube star and boxer now leans all the way into it, fully aware of the impact his on-screen smugness can have on a fan's overall viewing experience. Though, he does not fashion himself just your standard heel, as evidenced by his recent NSFW interview.

“I'm not a bad guy, I'm the bad guy. And it's f***ing fantastic,” Paul told the Stephen A. Smith Show ahead of his SummerSlam showdown with the acrobatic Ricochet on Saturday night. One might consider that to be a bold take with Roman Reigns and Dominic Mysterio also in the company, but there may not be a persona that more naturally elicits disgust than the one Paul portrays.

.@LoganPaul does not mind being the bad guy pic.twitter.com/ZF6LU7QBzv — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) August 5, 2023

Heck, him sauntering into the industry as a part-time wrestler who is still able to steal the show probably makes him even more unpalatable for some fans. Regardless of how he is perceived, Logan Paul knows what the business represents, and what role he is supposed to serve in it.

“I'm here to put on a show,” he said. “My fiance asked me, when she first started coming to these wrestling matches, she goes ‘does it bother you when you go in and the whole stadium is booing you? I said, Nina, the commodity here is time. It's not about being liked or disliked. People are giving me their most valuable commodity in their life. That is their time.”‘

This guy just gets it. SummerSlam kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET in Detroit's Ford Field. Whenever Paul and Ricochet are competing against one another, magic and pandemonium ensues. Expect the same Saturday.