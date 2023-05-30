My name is Dante Turo, and I am the Long-Form Manager at ClutchPoints. I am also the co-host of Stache Club Wrestling with John Eccles! You can check out our podcast and weekly wrestling quiz and prediction videos on our YouTube StacheClubWrestling!

Seth Rollins made history at Night of Champions by becoming the inaugural World Heavyweight Champion. After defeating AJ Styles in a phenomenal match, Rollins won his first WWE world championship in nearly four years and became a five-time world champion.

The World Heavyweight Championship is meant to be a fighting championship. With Roman Reigns holding the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship hostage, the company needed a world championship other superstars could fight for. Seth Rollins will surely be a fighting champion who will defend his title on every pay-per-view and episodes of Monday Night Raw. Although some fans may view the World Heavyweight Championship as a secondary title, it could become the most prized championship in the company.

Rollins will have superstars lining up trying to win his new World Heavyweight Championship. This is an exciting time for WWE to finally have a world title that other superstars can compete for. Here are five WWE superstars who can challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Finn Balor

WWE teased Seth Rollins defending his title against different members of The Judgment Day last night on Raw, but Finn Balor should be the one to get the first opportunity. Balor is one of the best superstars on the roster and one of the best wrestlers in the world. Balor is more than deserving of another world championship run. He’s been killing it in The Judgment Day and should be given a proper world title run in the future. Until then, I’d love to see him and Seth Rollins burn the house down once again for this title.

We haven’t seen or heard from Drew McIntyre since WrestleMania 39. There are a lot of rumors going around about his contract situation and issues with creative. I will ignore that and say McIntyre should be thrown back into the world championship picture. McIntyre is too good to be sitting on the sidelines and competing for mid-card titles. Drew McIntyre was a fantastic world champion in 2020 and 2021 and deserves another reign in front of fans. Whether he comes back as a heel or face, McIntyre should be one of the first superstars to challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Brock Lesnar could possibly be the biggest threat to dethrone Rollins as World Heavyweight Champion. At this stage in his career, I’d be surprised if Lesnar wins another world title, but you can never say never in WWE. Lesnar is a worthy challenger for the World Heavyweight Championship, whether fans believe he could win or not. He’s as legit as they come and would make any championship feel important. Defeating Brock Lesnar would add legitimacy and relevancy to Rollins’ reign as World Heavyweight Champion.

Cody Rhodes

Yes, yes, yes, I know. Cody Rhodes shouldn’t go anywhere near the World Heavyweight Championship. We all know WWE is slowly building up to Rhodes/Reigns II at WrestleMania next year. He doesn’t need to win the World Heavyweight Championship along the way. As great as it would be to see Rollins and Rhodes revisit their rivalry, now’s not the time. Rhodes is a megastar, but he doesn’t need a world championship to be one. He can wait until next year’s WrestleMania to win the big one, but that doesn’t mean WWE won’t have him challenge for the new title sometime soon. Fingers crossed this doesn’t happen, but Rhodes would be a worthy challenger to Seth Rollins.

LA Knight

Let me have some fun. I know LA Knight is a SmackDown superstar, but Money in the Bank is right around the corner. Until the end of time, I will say that LA Knight deserves to be a world champion. I wish he was drafted to Raw so he can compete for this title regularly, but we don’t always get what we want. If LA Knight wins the Money in the Bank briefcase, he damn sure isn’t cashing in on Roman Reigns. He most likely would cash in on Rollins unless he held onto the briefcase for nearly the entire year. It’s wishful thinking, but I hope a world championship reign is in LA Knight’s future.

Those are five superstars who can challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship. It’s exciting to have another world title that other superstars can compete for, and I’m sure Rollins will be a fantastic first champion. It’ll be interesting to see the different directions the company goes down with this reign.

For more content like this, subscribe to Stache Club Wrestling for weekly quizzes, predictions, and reactions, and listen to Dante and John’s weekly wrestling podcast every Thursday!