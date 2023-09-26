Swifties around the world are in for a treat as the “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” concert film is set to make its global debut in over 100 countries on October 13. This will be the same day it premieres in North America.

AMC will be handling the international release, marking its first venture into global distribution. The Eras Tour film will be showcased in numerous Odeon venues across Europe, with discussions underway to collaborate with additional cinema operators worldwide. Now, the global expansion aims to have the film playing in more than 7,500 theaters.

Since the initial announcement by Taylor Swift herself, the North American rollout already gained momentum. Now it extends to over 4,000 theaters.

Besides that, Swift's Eras Tour film's ticket sales have already been impressive. AMC announced it beat the single-day record by selling $26 million worth of tickets on the first day of release.

At present, exhibitors are anticipating a U.S. box office revenue of over $100 million during its opening weekend. And a lot more millions globally.

Swift's Eras Tour film releasing globally will have a runtime of 2 hours and 45 minutes, with all songs from the setlist intact. Swifties around the globe can also look forward to watching some of her surprise songs.

For those planning to attend screenings, Swift encourages a lively atmosphere. This still means concert etiquette takes precedence over traditional movie theater decorum.

With a global release date rapidly approaching, Swifties worldwide have a lot to look forward to. That also includes her upcoming re-recorded album, “1989 (Taylor's Version),” set for release on October 27.