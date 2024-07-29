The TCU football program is coming off a rough 2023 season, so the Horned Frogs will look to rebound entering year three of the Sonny Dykes era. That includes some staff changes, with the addition of ex-Boise State head coach Andy Avalos to the Horned Frogs football team as defensive coordinator. Another potential new hire with head coaching experience could be making his way to Amon G. Carter Stadium as well. According to a new report from Chris Hummer and Matt Zenitz over at 247sports.com, Dana Holgorsen could join the TCU football staff as a consultant for the upcoming season.

“TCU is targeting former Houston and West Virginia head coach Dana Holgorsen for a consultant role,” reported Hummer and Zenitz. “It would be Holgorsen's first job since the Cougars parted ways with him Nov.26, after five seasons at the helm.”

Sonny Dykes, Dana Holgorsen could supercharge TCU football's offense

Following a strong 2022 season in which his Houston football program went 12-2, things were looking bright for Holgorsen entering the 2023 season. Unfortunately, injuries and transfers took their toll, as did the university's first year in the Big 12. Moving into the conference along with fellow ex-AAC schools Cincinnati and UCF, the adjustment was steeper than Holgorsen and his staff anticipated. Since being fired by the Cougars last November, Holgorsen has been out of a job.

Joining old friend Dykes with the Horned Frogs, the two offensive-minded coaches could potentially take that side of the ball to the next level in 2024. A fellow Big 12 member, TCU has been in the conference for a few years now. After winning the Big 12 title and advancing to the College Football Playoff national championship game in 2022, the Horned Frogs fell to a 5-7 mark last season. In order to get back to the top of their conference, then both sides of the ball must be back in sync.

What kind of impact will Holgorsen have with TCU football?

During each stop of his coaching career, offense has never been a problem for the former Cougars head coach. Holgorsen has his roots in former Kentucky coach Hal Mumme's fabled Air Raid offense, which was co-created by one of the best offensive minds in history, ex-Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach. Holgorsen and Dykes each climbed up the coaching ladder under Leach during their time with Texas Tech, so both Dykes and Holgorsen have been friends for over 20 years now.

As a consultant, the ex-head coach won't coach on the field. However, he'll be able to contribute in other ways, such as play design and play call suggestions. There's no doubt that Sykes will value his friend's skill set and experience, as offensive schemes are constantly changing and evolving. If Holgorsen can help the Horned Frogs' attack get back to their 2022 levels, then another Big 12 title run could be in TCU football's future.