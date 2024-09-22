The TCU football program engaged in a heated matchup with the SMU Mustangs on Saturday evening. The Mustangs got out to a commanding lead, leaving head coach Sonny Dykes searching for answers. Dykes got frustrated a few times during the game and was ultimately ejected. SMU fans got quite the kick out of the ordeal.

TCU and SMU football fans did not hold back

SMU led TCU 41-21 with 14:36 remaining in the third quarter when Sonny Dykes was ejected after getting his second unsportsmanlike penalty, per Billy Embody of On3. One of the most brutal parts of the ejection was the heckling from Mustangs fans. Fans waved goodbye to Dykes as he exited the stadium, according to Embody.

However, SMU football fans were not the only ones targeting Dykes, as TCU fans shared their honest opinions of Sykes on social media after the incident. Embody wrote, “Last time you'll see Dykes in Ford Stadium” on X (formerly Twitter), and one fan seemed to agree and implied he did not want the head to remain with TCU:

“Oh for sure. It better be the last time I ever f****** see him wear purple,” the fan commented.

Other fans simply found Sykes' ejection amusing:

Sonny Dykes knew not to underestimate TCU going into Saturday's game, given his media response from earlier in the week.

“First of all, a really talented football team. I think that’s the deal,” Dykes said, via On3. “I think a lot of people picked them to kind of be the dark horse team to win the ACC this year. I talked to our players a little bit about this, Pro Football Focus does rankings of players and over the summer, 17 teams in the ACC, they had six of the Top 10 players in a 17-team league. We didn’t have a single player in the Top 30 in the Big 12.”

SMU proved their might with a 66-42 win. The loss is tough for the Horned Frogs, but they will find a way to bounce back for their next matchup.