It's time to go crazy if you're a Houston Texans fan. Last season, the team shocked the world by making a magical run to the playoffs. Not only did they make it to the postseason… they also beat the Cleveland Browns to advance to the second-round. Despite losing to the Baltimore Ravens, hope is at an all-time high in Houston.
The Texans already addressed one of their major needs in free agency. They retooled their cornerback room, signing names such as Jeff Okudah and CJ Henderson while keeping young up-and-comer Derek Stingley Jr. However, there's another name looking to join the party: Houston native and former Miami Dolphins CB Xavien Howard. Howard expressed his desire in a podcast appearance with Udonis Haslem and Mike Miller.
“I would love to do that. Especially back at home, the crib. I wouldn't say I've always been a Houston Texans fan, but this offseason, I'm a Houston Texans fan. I've had it tatted on me. I even got the Houston Rockets and the Texans (logos) tatted on me.”
The CJ Stroud effect on Texans on full display
If you had told Texans fans a year or two ago that they would be a hot free agent destination, they would've laughed at your face. After the Deshaun Watson fiasco, Houston floundered in the AFC South. They endured awful season after awful season, with no direction in sight.
Now, though, the Texans are one of the most sought-after teams in free agency. The arrival of CJ Stroud has boosted this team's popularity amongst the fans and the players. Stroud's leadership and skills on the field makes players want to play with him. Houston will be a contender for years to come with Stroud, and a contender attracts the right people. Case in point: Xavien Howard here.
What Xavien Howard would bring to Texans
The Texans probably already have their starting cornerback duo, with Henderson and Stingley. Okudah could get snaps as the third CB or as a substitute. They also do have Desmond King, who was solid last season. In theory, Houston's CB room is quite full, and there's no room for overflow.
Should Houston sign Howard, though, the cornerback would bring with him veteran smarts and a ton of experience. A former All-Pro corner, Howard is not quite the same player he was in his prime. Regardless, his years of experience would be welcomed by a group of relatively young corners in the league.
Is he worth a starting spot? Probably not, especially with the talent the Texans have. As far as “luxury” signings go, though, it's not a bad move.
How likely is Howard to Texans?
Well, setting aside the matter of Houston's crowded cornerback room, there's also the matter of money. Even if the Texans have interest in Xavien Howard, they'd still need to agree to a contract. Thankfully for Houston, Howard is willing to take a paycut in order to chase a ring.
“I'd rather take a pay cut to go to a team that's going to go further in the playoffs. I got my money and stuff like that. I'm to the point, like, ‘How much money do you really need?'. My goal is always to try to win a Super Bowl. Don't let the money get in the way of winning a Super Bowl… I want to be different. I want to win a Super Bowl now.”
Will the Texans sign the hometown kid? There's still plenty of time in the offseason to figure things out, after all.