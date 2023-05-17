The first trailer for the upcoming Gareth Edwards film, The Creator, has dropped and John David Washington leads a war against the human race and AI. Here’s what you need to know about the upcoming sci-fi flick.

Release date

20th Century Studios will have a busy summer/fall with White Men Can’t Jump, The Boogeyman, Vacation Friends 2, and A Haunting in Venice all releasing from May 19-September 15. The Creator will close out 20th Century Studios’ 2023 slate and release on September 29.

Cast

John David Washington stars in the film. Since his breakthrough performance in Spike Lee’s BlacKkKlansman and as the lead in Ballers, Washington has been in a variety of leading roles including in Christopher Nolan‘s Tenet, Sam Levinson’s Malcolm & Marie (with Zendaya), Beckett for Netflix, and Amsterdam (another 20th Century Studios release).

Other stars include Gemma Chan, Allison Janney, Ralph Ineson, Ken Watanabe, Sturgill Simpson, and Marc Menchaca.

First trailer

“What’s Heaven?” asks a young boy to Washington’s character.

“A peaceful place in the sky,” he responds.

When asked if he would be going to Heaven, Washington’s character replied he would not because you “gotta be a good person to go to Heaven.”

We then see clips of him running with other soldiers as they confront a threat in their base. As he approaches, we’re given the biggest twist of the trailer: The little boy who asked about Heaven is AI and he also claims he won’t be going to the place upstairs since he’s not a person. Aerosmith‘s “Dream On” plays in the background as Washington is conflicted over what he should do with the kid. It looks like he will be the deciding factor in the war between humans and AI. The twisty sci-fi thriller looks like a fun time with world-ending stakes involved and another stepping stone in Washington’s career.

