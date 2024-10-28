On Sunday, October 27, 2024, a Timothée Chalamet lookalike contest was held in Washington Square Park in New York City, New York.

The winner of the contest would win a $50 cash prize. During the gathering, the star of A Complete Unknown appeared and met his hundreds of lookalike fans. He must have caught wind of the contest and wanted to surprise his fans by crashing it.

On that particular day, Chalamet looked a little different than usual. He was wearing a baseball cap and was seen with a mustache. Perhaps he grew out the facial hair for an upcoming role.

One X, formerly Twitter, user named Betches joked, “The craziest part is Timothée Chalamet doesn't even look like Timothée Chalamet at the Timothée Chalamet lookalike contest.”

The crowd erupted upon him arriving. Fans looked shellshocked that Chalamet was there in the flesh. A lot of people said, “Oh my God! “as he took photos with fans.

A Timothée Chalamet lookalike competition is something that you would only see in New York City. It is great that so many gathered to celebrate the young actor. Perhaps the winner can be his stunt double in the future.

Who is Timothée Chalamet?

Chalamet started his career on the small screen, appearing in TV series such as Law & Order, Loving Leah, Royal Pain, and Homeland. He also voiced Jimmy in a TV special titled Entergalactic in 2022.

His big screen career started with a role in Men, Woman, & Children. Chalamet followed that up with a role in Christopher Nolan's Interstellar, playing a young Tom Cooper. Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain, Ellen Burstyn, Matt Damon, and Michael Caine also star in the sci-fi epic.

In the subsequent years, Chalamet had roles in One & Two, The Adderall Diaries, Love the Coopers, and Miss Stevens. His breakthrough came in 2017 when he starred in Luca Guadagnino's Call Me by Your Name with Armie Hammer.

Shortly after, Chalamet starred alongside Saoirse Ronan in Greta Gerwig's solo directorial debut, Lady Bird. This movie marked the first collaboration between the trio. They would later reunite for Gerwig's 2019 Little Women adaptation, which Florence Pugh, Emma Watson, Laura Dern, and Meryl Streep also starred in.

His other notable credits include Bautiful Boy, The French Dispatch, and Don't Look Up. Chalamet reunited with Guadagnino in 2022 when he starred in Bones and All with Taylor Russell.

His recent run of franchise movies

Recently, Chalamet has dipped his toe into the world of franchise filmmaking. Chalamet leads Denis Villeneuve's Dune series as Paul Atreides, starring in both parts of his adaptation. The second movie is one of the biggest success stories of 2024, making over $714 million during its box office run.

Additionally, he starred in Paul King's Wonka movie as Willy Wonka. Chalamet is set to return in a sequel movie after Wonka grossed over $630 million worldwide.

Coming up, Chalamet will star as Bob Dylan in James Mangold's biopic, A Complete Unknown. Edward Norton, Elle Fanning, and Monica Barbaro will also star in A Complete Unknown. It will come out in theaters on December 25, 2024.