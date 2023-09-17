Tennessee Titans star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins was listed as questionable with an ankle injury earlier this week. Now, however, he is expected to play Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Take note that the Titans already ruled out safety Amani Hooker and cornerback Kristian Fulton for Sunday's game.

Recall that Hopkins popped up on the injury report after suffering the injury on the final drive in the Titans' loss in New Orleans last week. His status is further clouded after missing practice all week, but he's earned a “questionable” designation regardless. It's a sign that Hopkins is a true 50-50 that could go either way. Still, his latest status should give Titans fans and his fantasy managers some reason to hope.

In his first game as a Titan, Hopkins led the team with seven catches and 65 receiving yards in Week 1. Of course, Titans QB Ryan Tannehill will target Hopkins often as he tries to shake off an ugly opener.

If Hopkins does play, we expect him to have a solid outing against a Chargers' secondary that was essentially nonexistent in Week 1. Recall that Miami's Tyreek Hill torched them for 215 yards and two touchdowns, and Tua Tagovailoa finished with 466 yards. Of course, Tennessee's offense won't be confused with Miami's anytime soon. However, Los Angeles' struggles indicate a good matchup is on the horizon for Hopkins if he plays.

If he can't go, that represents an upgrade in status for the likes of Treylon Burks and Chig Okonkwo.