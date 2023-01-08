By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel couldn’t hide his emotions after his team lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 18 and missed out on the playoffs.

The Titans needed to win against the Jaguars to make the postseason. A win would have put them at a tie with Jacksonville at 8-9, but Tennessee would have won the AFC South by virtue of having a better divisional record of 4-2.

Unfortunately, the Titans fell short, allowing the Jaguars to win 20-16 to top the division, secure their first winning record since 2017 and make the playoffs as well.

Speaking to reporters postgame, Vrabel was teary-eyed as he apologized to the fanbase for their massive collapse and failure to get the job done. He knew they had a great chance to win the AFC South, but in the end, they just didn’t do enough.

“I’m sorry we lost, and sorry for the people who have stood by us,” Vrabel said, per team reporter Jim Wyatt.

Making things even more painful for the Titans, everyone actually thought they had the division in the bag. They got off to a hot start to the season and tallied a 7-3 record, with no other division rival competing against them. However, a seven-game losing streak saw them give up the top spot and eventually miss out on the playoffs.

That’s certainly a tough pill to swallow for Mike Vrabel and co., but at the end of the day, they can only learn from it and move on.