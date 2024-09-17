The Tennessee Titans fell to 0-2 after the team’s Week Two loss to the New York Jets. The Titans' home opener featured another brutal turnover by quarterback Will Levis. The second-year pro had a “boneheaded” pick-six in the team’s Week One loss to the Chicago Bears.

It’s been a difficult start to the season for first-year head coach Brian Callahan, who publicly ripped Levis after his Week Two meltdown. The Titans don’t need more negative headlines, which makes the timing of the announcement that Nicholas Petit-Frere will partner up with a gambling company particularly poor. The Titans’ offensive lineman had a rough day against the Jets, allowing 9-13 pressures, according to The Draft Network’s Justin M on X.

Petit-Frere’s new partnership is a bad look for the Titans as the third-year tackle was suspended for six games last season for violating the NFL’s gambling policy. Petit-Frere insisted that he didn’t bet on NFL games. But the league claims he bet on other sports in the workplace, which triggered the suspension.

Titans tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere goes from gambling suspension to gambling side gig

In a social media post through Adam Schefter, Petit-Frere said, “The betting I engaged in was NOT NFL related and was legal under Tennessee law… It is only being sanctioned because it occurred at the Titans facility.” Later he apologized via Schefter, explaining, “I did not knowingly break the rules. Even after attending a league presentation, I was unaware about the specifics around placing bets from a team facility.”

The Titans selected Petit-Frere in the third round of the 2022 draft out of Ohio State. He became a starter right away, playing in 16 games during his rookie season. However, things did not go as well in his sophomore season.

Petit-Frere’s suspension was handed down during the offseason and he would serve the six-game ban at the start of the campaign. In November he landed on the injured reserve with a shoulder ailment. Between the suspension and the injury, Petit-Frere was limited to just three games and two starts last season. As he attempts to get back on track in 2024 he will also serve as an expert for Fantasy Life.

The Titans hope to bounce back from their Week Two loss to the Jets in next Sunday’s home matchup with the Green Bay Packers. The Packers will most likely be without the services of quarterback Jordan Love as he deals with an MCL strain. Green Bay is targeting a Week Five return for the second-year starter.