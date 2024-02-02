Titans' head coach, Brian Callahan, hires his father away from the Browns.

The Tennessee Titans are having a massive offseason already as general manager, Ran Carthon, is bringing in an excellent coaching staff for next season. Brian Callahan has all of the potential in the world to be a great head coach. However, on Thursday night, the franchise brought in his father to be the offensive line coach.

First, it was reported the Titans asked the Cleveland Browns for permission to interview Bill Callahan for the offensive line coach position. Considering it is a lateral move for him, Tennessee was required to ask permission. Shortly after that news broke, Bill Callahan was named the team's new OL coach, according to Browns beat reporter, Mary Kay Cabot.

“Browns OL coach Bill Callahan will join his son Brian with the Titans, source tells me.”

This is a major acquisition for the Titans. Tennessee has had one of the worst offensive lines in the league for the past three seasons. They now acquire one of, if not, the best OL coach in the league. On top of that, it's not likely he will go anywhere soon, as Bill Callahan has the privilege of coaching the same team as his son, Brian.

When Brian Callahan was originally hired as the Titans' new head coach, it was widely speculated he'd at least try to interview his father for the OL coaching position in Tennessee. Shortly after being named head coach, Callahan hires his father to join the coaching staff.

As previously mentioned, the Titans are crushing it in hiring coaches to the staff. Not only did they acquire the top offensive line coach, but Tennessee also hired Tyke Tolbert, who is regarded as one of the best wide receiver coaches. Additionally, the front office reeled in former Baltimore Ravens' DB coach, Dennard Wilson as the new defensive coordinator. Wilson is credited for coaching defenses who force a ton of turnovers and sacks.

With that said, the Titans are off to a hot start this offseason. It'll be interesting to see what they do to improve the roster.