After a stacked February, we’re headed to yet another stacked March. Take a look at the best and finest, new and upcoming games arriving this March 2023.

If you missed out on our list for February, then you definitely have to check it out. It's one of the most stacked ever.

Top 10 Best and New Games of March 2023

10. Romancelvania

Release Date: March 7, 2023

Published By: 2124 Publishing

Developed By: The Deep End Games

Platforms: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X

Have you ever wondered if vampires can actually learn how to love? In Romancelvania, players get to take their male or female Dracula on a side-scrolling platformer. Explore Transylvania and defeat or recruit monsters, find hidden date spots, battle bosses and baddies, and discover powerful, legendary weapons. On the side, Drac will be attempting to find love in a reality-dating show featuring other lovelorn monsters that Drac could either subdue… physically or romantically. You get to decide.

9. Fitness Boxing Fist of the North Star

Release Date: March 2, 2023

Published By: Imagineer

Developed By: Imagineer

Platforms: Nintendo Switch

Add a spice of anime to your fitness boxing routines with Fitness Boxing Fist of the North Star, as the next game in the phenomenal exercise video game features characters from the cult popular anime Fist of the North Star, the anime that gave birth to the popular Omae was mo shindeiru meme. This version of the game addresses some of the criticisms that were held against its predecessors, adding more variety to the game and adding more replayability, as well as a dose of ridiculousness by adding some wacky fighting techniques that come from the anime series.

8. The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR

Release Date: March 16, 2023

Published By: Supermassive Games

Developed By: Supermassive Games

Platforms: PSVR2

Here comes the first VR experience for The Dark Pictures anthology. However, unlike the other games that are more narrative-focused, this game is an on-the-rails shooter. There’s no doubt that there will still be horrors and frights available in this game. Just make sure you have the new PSVR2 that came out recently to enjoy this game on the PS5.

7. System Shock

Release Date: TBD March 2023

Published By: Prime Matter

Developed By: Nightdive Studios

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X

While the exact date for the release of System Shock Remake still isn’t set in stone, the game is definitely still one of the most anticipated this month. System Shock, after all, inspired a whole new genre of games that spawned the likes of Deus Ex, as well as spawning spiritual successors in BioShock and Prey. It’s worth noting though that this game will be a “faithful remake” of the original, but also that fans shouldn’t expect a 1-to-1 recreation, as Nightdive Studios have been candid in saying that they have modernized the game and streamlined some sections to make them on par with today’s standards, on top of bells and whistles one could expect from a modern FPS game.

6. The Great War: Western Front

Release Date: March 30, 2023

Published By: Frontier Foundry

Developed By: Petroglyph Games

Platforms: PC

If you didn’t get enough RTS fix from last month’s Company of Heroes 3, then this month will also have The Great War: Western Front. Either lead the Central Powers or the Allies to take control of the trenches and of the entire theater as you try to win this front, and hopefully, the war. After every battle, the view zooms back out to the bigger picture, allowing players to play a turn-based grand-strategy, directing the deployment of forces, performing research, and allotting resources across the Western Front in a war won by inches.

5. Tchia

Release Date: March 21, 2023

Published By: Awaceb

Developed By: Awaceb

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5

Explore a tropical open-world based on New Caledonia, where players can climb, glide, swim, and sail around a beautiful archipelago. The game features a physics-driven sandbox as its environment. In the game, players take control of the girl Tchia. Tchia’s special gift lets you take control of any animal or object you can find. Tchia features over 30 animals and hundreds of objects to take control of, so players can fly around as a bird, explore the ocean as a fish, or dig for treasures as a dog! Use your unique soul-jumping abilities to explore solve puzzles, and uncover secrets. On top of these, players can even play a completely functional ukelele, either alone, or with friends.

4. EA Sports PGA Tour

Release Date: March 24, 2023

Published By: Electronic Arts

Developed By: EA Tiburon

Platforms: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X

Electronic Arts is back on the golf course. Not exactly an answer to PGA 2K23 but an answer to the growing interest and market in golfing, EA Sports PGA Tour marks the return of EA in making golfing simulation video games. EA Sports PGA Tour features a more arcadey and gamey take on the gameplay, which contrasts pretty well with PGA 2K23’s more simulation-ish approach. This makes the game a true rival to PGA 2K23, with golf fans definitely having to choose between the two titles based on what their gameplay preference would be like.

3. WWE 2K23

Release Date: March 17, 2023

Published By: 2K Sports

Developed By: Visual Concepts

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X

Our readers would definitely know that we’re big fans of wrestling here in ClutchPoints Gaming, and we’ve even been covering the roster reveals of the game so far. We’re definitely stoked for new wrestling video games, and WWE 2K23 is no exception. This year’s improvements on Showcase Mode, General Manager Mode, and of course, the brand-new WarGames match type. There’s a lot of buzz going around WWE 2K23 especially since the groundwork has already been laid out from last year’s game, so there are a lot of high hopes for this improved version of the game as well. We’re definitely hoping that this game would be one Stone Cold Stunner of a game.

2. Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Release Date: March 3, 2023

Published By: Koei Tecmo

Developed By: Team Ninja

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X

We’re now taking the Nioh experience to Ancient China. Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is set in ancient imperial China during its Three Kingdoms period and features mythical versions of historical characters who lived through the time period. Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is a dramatic, action-packed story of a nameless militia soldier fighting for survival in a dark fantasy version of the Later Han Dynasty where demons plague the Three Kingdoms. Players fight off deadly creatures and enemy soldiers using swordplay based on Chinese martial arts, attempting to overcome the odds by awakening the true power from within.

1. Resident Evil 4 Remake

Release Date: March 24, 2023

Published By: Capcom

Developed By: Capcom

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X

As we’re also big fans of the best-selling Resident Evil franchise, there’s definitely no way for us not to talk about the Resident Evil 4 Remake. In fact, we’re putting Leon at #1. It is definitely one of the most awaited games coming out of this month, especially since the original Resident Evil 4 is considered by many as not only one of the best Resident Evil games, but one of the best games ever made, period. This remake will expand on the content of the original game while following the original story, similar to how Capcom handled Resident Evil 2 and 3. This game is also confirmed to have a Mercenaries Mode! With better graphics, mechanics, UI, voice acting, and gameplay improvements, this will become the definitive way to play Resident Evil 4.

We also have a lot of other games we want to give a shoutout to because they didn’t make the list. Also coming out this month are Caverns of Mars: Recharged, Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse, The Legend of Heroes: Trails to Azure, Vernal Edge, Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon, Have a Nice Death, MLB: The Show 23, Dredge, as well as the Xbox releases of Sifu and Valheim, the PC release of The Last of Us Part I, as well as the Western release of Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse.

For everything else about games and for our coverage of these games as they release, stick with ClutchPoints Gaming.