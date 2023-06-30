Pokemon GO has evolved further than how it used to where a Trainer would typically just catch Pokemon in unusual places in real life like a church, a school, a cafe, a library, a train station, malls, and other places where you'd never thought Pokemon would appear from. Today, the game has gone past the typical catch-and-collect because now, you can use these Pokemon to battle against other trainers. You can level up select Pokemon to use as part of your main roster and have them battle against friends or strangers that you will meet online and in real life. In this article, we will let you know the Top 10 dark-type Pokemon that you can utilize in the game. Mega Houndoom maybe?

Top 10 Best Dark-Type Pokemon

Pokemon are known to be cute and cuddly but that's not always the case. Some Pokemon are designed to be straight-up mean and badass while being able to back it up by dealing a huge amount of damage and when we mean huge, we mean it. Dark type Pokemon are some of the best Pokemon in terms of design and moveset and it really shows that they are more than meets the eye. We've listed below the Top 10 Best Dark-Type Pokemon that you can use and utilize in the game to get those Ws in.

10. Weavile

Weavile is the evolved form of Sneasel which you can get after utilizing 100 candies and a Sinnoh Stone. This Pokemon has a dual type of both dark and ice which sort of makes it a little prone to a lot more weaknesses but it actually hits pretty hard with an impressive attack stat of 243. Weavile can reach up to a maximum of 3397 which actually surpasses the average of other Pokemon. For Weavile, the best moves that you can have are both Snarl and Foul which has around 13.50 DPS. Not bad for the 10th placer!

9. Darkrai

Darkrai is one of the franchise's mythical Pokemon (mythical because it's rarely seen that its existence is actually questioned by some) that is a pure dark-type Pokemon. It is only weak to three types namely Bug, Fairy, and Fighting types so it makes an excellent choice to use for battles. The maximum CP of this Pokemon can reach up to 4227 which is pretty viable to go toe-to-toe against your opponents. The best attacks that a Darkrai can utilize are Faint Attack and Dark Pulse which has a 14.78 DPS. Expected nothing less from a Mythical Pokemon, of course.

8. Zarude

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Teal Mask introduced us to new Pokemon in Generation 9 which includes our 8th placer on this list – Zarude. This Pokemon is another Mythical Pokemon that exudes a dominant trait of being the alpha within the dense forest that it lives in. Zarude has a dual type of Grass and Dark type with a possible maximum CP of 4334. The best moves that you can get out of this Generation 9 Pokemon are Bite and Dark Pulse which deals 13.54 DPS.

7. Guzzlord

A formidable legendary Ultra Beast from the Alola Region, Guzzlord is known to be an insatiable beast that holds an unyielding hunger that makes it want to consume anything and everything in its path. Guzzlord has the potential to reach as high as 3264 CP and is a great addition to your main team. It can have as much as 14.04 DPS with moves like Snarl and Brutal Swing making it a perfect hitter and tank for your main roster.

6. Yveltal

The Destruction Pokemon, Yveltal, is both a Dark and Flying type Pokemon that has the potential to reach up to 4275 CP! It is said that it has the unique ability to absorb the life force of living beings and transforms into a cocoon to sustain its own existence. With Snarl and Dark Pulse, the 6th spot placer Yveltal has a 14.35 DPS ready to take down Pokemon opposing this legendary Pokemon.

5. Tyranitar

On the fifth spot on this list, Tyranitar makes itself known as one of the best Dark type Pokemon ever to exist. The pseudo-legendary Armor Pokemon has both Rock and Dark type which makes it pretty hard to topple down. This Pokemon is pretty sturdy and would definitely hit you hard with a DPS of 15.89 while utilizing Bite and Brutal Swing. If you have this Pokemon and are not utilizing its maximum offensive power, you are making a pretty huge mistake. Let your Tyranitar run wild in Pokemon battles and see how far it will take you.

4. Mega Absol

Mega Absol takes the number 4 spot on this list as one of the best Dark type Pokemon. Legend has it that whenever a Mega Absol is seen or makes an appearance, a natural disaster was bound to occur. The pure dark type Disaster Pokemon can reach up to 3301. With Snarl and Dark Pulse, you can hit your opponents real hard with a DPS of 19.23! Talk about real offensive damage!

3. Hydreigon

Number 3 on our list is Hydreigon, the Brutal Pokemon that has a maximum CP of 4098. This Pokemon may be a bit tedious to catch or evolve since it evolves from Deino and would require quite a few candies. This pseudo-Legendary Pokemon has a 16.75 DPS with Bite and Brutal Swing, a very viable option for doing Pokemon battles with.

2. Mega Gyarados

On the Top 2 spot lies one of the Trainers' favorites (and possibly one of the most popular choices on this, too), Mega Gyarados. When it undergoes its mega evolution, Gyarados turn into Mega Gyarados that has a dual type of Water and Dark type. As if evolving from Magikarp with 400 candies wasn't a daunting task already, you'll need more to reach Mega Gyarados' evolution. This of course pays off since Mega Gyarados can reach as high as 5332 CP with a DPS of 19.49 with Bite and Crunch.

1. Mega Houndoom

The best Dark type Pokemon to use is none other than Johto's Houndoom – Mega Evolved. Mega Houndoom possesses both Dark and Fire type which makes it pretty deadly in battle. Evolving Houndour into Houndoom would only set you back 50 candies. You will need 200 Mega energy when you evolve to Mega Houndoom for the first time which is a lot to invest in but on the next Mega Evolutions, it would only set you back by 40 Mega energy. That may sound like a handful but we think it's pretty worth it since Mega Houndoom's DPS has the highest on this list with 21.91 utilizing Snarl and Foul Play. That's a lot of damage for one Pokemon, for sure!

And there you have it! The Top 10 Best Dark Type Pokemon to Use in Pokemon GO! We'll make sure to add more of this kind of list so you guys can make informed decisions on who to train and work with further and deal the best amounts of damage against your opponents. If you're looking to learn more about the competitive scene in the game, make sure to tune in to the North America International Championships this June 30, 2023, to July 3, 2023! You can definitely get some good ideas on which Pokemon is best to work within the competitive scene and how to utilize them best for battles.

Happy battling and best of luck, Trainers! We're looking forward to seeing you back here and on the battlefield!