The cut-down day is the hardest day of the year for NFL players, coaches, and front-office members. On Tuesday, Aug. 27, all 32 NFL teams had to trim their rosters from 90 players down to the regular season limit of 53. That means that 37 players from each team lost their jobs and didn't accomplish their goals of making an NFL roster.

With cut-down day comes new opportunity, though. Some of those players who didn't make the 53-man roster will never be given another chance in the NFL, but plenty of them will bounce back and land an opportunity with a new team. Cut players are either waived or released. Waived players are NFL newbies (less than four accrued seasons) who go through the waiver system after being cut. Every NFL team has a chance to put in a waiver claim for these players, with the worst teams in the league having first dips.

Players with more than four accrued seasons in the NFL are considered vested veterans, and they are released into the open market when they are let go on cut-down day. These free agents are able to sign with any team that they so choose. NFL players who go unclaimed on the waiver wire also become free agents.

Whether players were waived or released, they have a chance to resurrect their careers on new teams. In this article, we are going to look at both waived and released players to determine the 30 best NFL free agents after the 2024 cut-down day.

These players can still be high-impact players on teams throughout the NFL, they just need to find the right fit. Stud free agents, including Tim Patrick, Mike White, and Boston Scott were on this list but already found new homes while we were writing this article.

1. Xavien Howard, CB

Xavien Howard was not let go during cut-down day. Instead, the Miami Dolphins made him a post-June 1 release back in March, and the cornerback hasn't landed a gig yet.

It wasn't long ago that the four-time Pro Bowler was considered one of the best players at his position in the league, so it would make a lot of sense for a contending team to give the veteran a chance if they suffer an injury at the cornerback position. Even though he didn't play in training camp/ the preseason, Howard is still the most talented NFL free agent in our opinion.

2. Zach Cunningham, LB

Zach Cunningham led the NFL in tackles back in 2020, and he racked up another 85 combined tackles last season on the Philadelphia Eagles.

3. Desmond Ridder, QB

Desmond Ridder was once viewed as the next franchise quarterback of the Atlanta Falcons. But he wasn't even able to secure a backup gig on a new team (Arizona Cardinals) this year. Even so, Ridder's status as a 2022 third-round pick means he still has potential, and a team should give him another chance and allow him to develop.

4. Micah Hyde, S

The incredible safety pairing of Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer was broken up by the Buffalo Bills this offseason. While Poyer landed with the Miami Dolphins, Hyde is still looking for a job.

5. Samaje Perine, RB

Samaje Perine was somewhat of a surprising cut by the Denver Broncos, considering he had a solid season last year. He specifically thrived as a pass-catcher out of the Denver backfield, and he was a key player for the team in late-game situations.

6. Hunter Renfrow, WR

After catching over 100 passes in 2021, Hunter Renfrow has been ineffective the last two seasons. He is only 29 years old though, so it wouldn't be a surprise if he could still thrive out of the slot for an NFL team.

7. Noah Brown, WR

Noah Brown was a victim of the numbers game with the Houston Texans. We thought he'd make the Texans 53-man roster, but John Metchie, Xavier Hutchinson, Robert Woods, and Steven Sims secured the backup receiver spots on the team behind Stefon Diggs, Tank Dell, and Nico Collins.

Brown was a solid player on one of the best receiving corps in the NFL, and he will be highly coveted as a free agent. His release was particularly surprising considering the Texans kept seven receivers, an abnormally high amount of players for the position group.

8. Lewis Cine, S

Lewis Cine was a first-round pick by the Minnesota Vikings in 2022. The team grew tired of the safeties' inability to remain healthy, which led to him not making the 53-man roster.

9. Caleb Farley, CB

Caleb Farley is another uber-talented defensive back with injury concerns. The Tennessee Titans made him a first-rounder back in 2021, but he has only been able to suit up in 12 games since then. Injuries are derailing his career and will be a concern for any team who considers signing him. But if Farley can remain healthy, he can bring a lot to a team because of his immense talent guarding receivers.

10. P.J. Walker, QB

P.J. Walker has starting experience at the most important position in football on two different teams in the NFL. He isn't a star, but he can fill in and win a game under center if need be.

11. Connor McGovern, C

Weirdly enough, there are two NFL offensive linemen by the name of Connor McGovern. The other one is a guard on the Buffalo Bills. The 11th-best remaining free agent after NFL cut-down day is a center who has started every game he has played in since his rookie year, most recently on the New York Jets.

12. Adoree' Jackson, CB

Former first-round cornerback Adoree' Jackson is a playmaker. Not only is he a ball-hawking defensive back, but he is a great kick return specialist as well.

13. Ahkello Witherspoon, CB

Akhello Witherspoon has played on three different teams since his heyday on the San Francisco 49ers. He still started all 17 games last year on the Los Angeles Rams though, and he even intercepted three passes.

14. C.J. Beathard, QB

C.J. Beathard is one of the better backup quarterbacks in the NFL. He probably won't win you many games, but he also won't lose you many games, either.

15. Terrace Marshall, WR

The Carolina Panthers struggled last year, which led to them revamping their roster this offseason. One victim of this roster cleanse was Terrace Marshall, but the young receiver still has good potential.

16. Kadarius Toney, WR

Kadarius Toney has become more known for the bad than the good in recent years. For example, he has struggled mightily with drops recently. Even so, he is dynamic with the football in his hands, and fans shouldn't forget that he had the longest punt return in Super Bowl history and caught a touchdown pass in that same championship in 2023.

17. Jody Fortson, TE

Free agents who leave Super Bowl winning teams are highly coveted in the NFL, and that is why the Miami Dolphins pursued Jody Fortson. However, he wasn't able to make their 53-man roster, and the three-time champion is now looking for another home.

18. Riley Reiff, T

At age 35, Riley Reiff's best days are in the rearview mirror, but it wasn't long ago that he was viewed as one of the best offensive tackles in football. His experience and veteran leadership could be valuable to a team in need of offensive line help.

19. Caden Sterns, S

Caden Sterns went from potential Broncos starter to a player who failed his physical with the Panthers to a cut-down day release by the Eagles in the matter of a couple of weeks. Talent is not the concern with Sterns. His inability to find a home is instead linked to his inability to stay healthy.

20. Adrian Amos, S

Adrian Amos is getting older, but he hasn't lost a step. The safety was productive on the Jacksonville Jaguars last season.

21. Donald Parham, TE

The Los Angeles Chargers always seem to have talented players at the tight end position, but they will be thinner there this season than usual. That made Donald Parham's release a surprising one.

22. Mike Purcell, DT

Mike Purcell is a run-stuffing defensive tackle who can clog holes and take on double-teams.

23. Michael Thomas, WR

Michael Thomas holds a number of receiving records that he set in his early days with the New Orleans Saints. Injuries have derailed a once-promising career, but it wouldn't be surprising if one more team took a gamble on his talent.

24. Dalvin Cook, RB

Dalvin Cook underwhelmed in his first season outside of Minnesota, which led to him playing for two teams during the 2023 season. Cook has four Pro Bowl appearances to his name, though, with the most recent coming in 2022.

Cook has signed with the Dallas Cowboys.

25. Keanu Neal, S

Keanu Neal is a hard-hitting safety who thrives more putting his head down and making tackles than he does in coverage.

26. Chad Ryland, K

It would take a big gamble for a team to sign Chad Ryland, as the kicker struggled with the New England Patriots as a rookie, and he lost the kicker competition this offseason. Even so, the Patriots made him a fourth-round pick (a rarity for a kicker) in 2023 for a reason, even if he was considered by most to be a draft reach.

27. Yannick Ngakoue, DE

Yannick Ngaokoue seemingly gets traded to a new team every season, but that isn't because of a lack of talent. Instead, he is a player who is sought after because he gets after the quarterback wherever he suits up at.

28. Corey Davis, WR

Corey Davis has had an up-and-down career, which included him retiring last year and missing the entirety of the 2023 season. There is no denying his talent, though, and now that the receiver has been reinstated, a team might want to bring him into the fold.

29. Lawrence Guy, DT

Lawrence Guy has 122 career starts to his name, predominantly with the New England Patriots, but he is looking to end his career elsewhere.

30. Chase Claypool, WR

Chase Claypool has a toe injury, which forced the Bills to release him. His latest release was another step backward in a career that started off promising. Claypool had 62 catches for 873 yards as a rookie, but he hasn't met the mark ever since. The state of Claypool's injury is unknown, as it was originally viewed as a day-to-day injury, but it eventually landed him on the injured reserve and then without a job.

31. Logan Thomas, TE

Logan Thomas signed with the San Francisco 49ers and was released weeks before the cut-down day. The team then re-signed him, only for him to again get cut on the cut-down day. Thomas was a solid tight end during his Washington Commanders days, and it will be interesting to see if he ends up back with the 49ers after the cut-down day dust settles, considering they only rostered two tight ends on their 53-man roster.