Travis Kelce has always been a jokester according to his older brother, Jason Kelce.

Prior to the start of the Saturday, Jan. 18 game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Houston Texans, former Philadelphia Eagles center spoke on ESPN about a funny memory from Travis' childhood.

“He told the entire block his name was Charles because his favorite basketball player was Charles Barkley,” Jason explained to his fellow co-hosts.

Jason shared that his parents Donna and Ed Kelce, found out when they were at a party for all of the neighbors.

Expand Tweet

“We found out at a block party cause all the other parents were like, ‘There goes Charles,' ” Jason said. “That’s the kind of kid Travis was. He was always living up to all his sports idols for sure.”

The Chiefs are now on their way to the AFC Championship on Saturday against the Buffalo Bills. The Bills defeated the Baltimore Ravens 27 – 25 on Sunday, Jan. 19. As for the Chiefs, they defeated the Houston Texans on 23 – 18 on Saturday, Jan. 18.

Travis already has three Super Bowl rings under his belt after winning in 2020, 2023, and 2024. However, Travis and the Chiefs have the opportunity to do something that no team has ever done before: win the Super Bowl three times in a row.

On Friday, Jan. 17, the Chiefs posted a video of Travis expressing how much it means to him to play in the playoffs once again.

“Playoff football is the most meaningful football that you’ll ever play in your life,” Kelce said in the video. “I cherish every single play, man, I really do. When you’re in it, you’re always trying to strive for greatness, being greater than what you are. You know, obviously there’s a historic run and something that we can achieve that no other team has ever achieved, and that fuels you.”

Taylor Swift Supports Travis Kelce On Game Day

Swift returned to Arrowhead where she supported Travis and the Chiefs. The pop star was joined by her parents Andrea and Scott Swift. WNBA star Caitlin Clark also made a surprise appearance in the suite and sat next to Swift as they watched the game. Clark has not been shy on her love for Swift that she even made her mom a Swiftie.

“My mom was begging me to take her, and she's like, ‘I gotta go. Everybody's talking about it,' and I'm like, OK, I literally live downtown next to Lucas Oil Stadium,” Clark said while speaking to Jason and Travis on their New Heights podcast. “It was a great show and a lot of fun, and I definitely turned my mom into a full Swiftie.”

Travis mentioned Swift in a postgame interview following the Texans game. In the locker room, a reporter asked Kelce, “Feeling 25 again?”

Kelce's face emerged into a huge grin and responded, “22, baby. 22,” referencing Swift's lyrics to “22.”

He recently spoke to Stephen A. Smith about what it feels like to have Swift support him through his career.

“I’m enjoying all aspects of life that’s for d*mn sure man,” Kelce laughed as he told Stephen A. Smith about his life at the moment.

“Me and Taylor are happy and I couldn’t be happier to have that confidence and comfort off the field,” he added. “[I have] all the support I could ever ask for in the stadium.