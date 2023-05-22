Tennis legend John McEnroe and rapper Travis Scott are reportedly working on releasing a collaborative Nike sneaker, first reported by PageSix. McEnroe was a Nike athlete throughout the duration of his career and donned a number of models on the court, including his very own Nike Mac Attack. The shoes have become popular after Travis Scott and LeBron James were both seen wearing a pair. Scott has several signature designs with Nike, including iterations of the Jordan 6, Jordan 4, and Jordan 1. He has designed his own Air Max models, Air Trainers, and even Nike SB shoes. Now, Scott is looking to collaborate with John McEnroe on his classic sneakers.

Travis Scott collaborating with John McEnroe on new Mac Attack sneaker https://t.co/kFFw1zcckq pic.twitter.com/NgAdpyNikw — Page Six (@PageSix) May 22, 2023

A source told PageSix that “The new Mac Attack sneakers are in the works…The collaboration is definitely coming.” Scott teased a new ‘Utopia’ branded Nike tracksuit while donning the Mac Attacks. Travis Scott usually releases a line of Nike or Jordan clothing in harmony with his sneaker releases, so this may be a strong hint at what we can expect next. While no word has come out from John McEnroe, there’s reason to believe that this will be the next sneaker Scott works on with Nike.

Travis Scott has teamed up with famed tennis pro John McEnroe to design a new sneaker for Nike “The new Mac Attack sneakers are in the works,” a source tells us. “The collaboration is definitely happening.”

Via: Page Six Utopia x Nike tracksuit 👀🌵 pic.twitter.com/04F2pJFTZS — UTOPIA (@Jackboyflame98) May 22, 2023

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

FIRST LOOK: Travis Scott x Nike Air Mac Attack 🌵 🗓️ N/A

📝 N/A

💰 $140 USD

📸 @ALTAimages

💵COP OR 🗑️DROP? pic.twitter.com/O1yIMQh6LU — KicksFinder (@KicksFinder) May 7, 2023

The Nike Mac Attack features an all grain-leather upper with perforations throughout the shoe for breathability. The have a flat outsole, perfect for traction on a tennis court. They also feature a raised ankle for maximum support while still maintaining the look of a lowtop sneaker. Teased by Scott, his pair features the signature backwards Nike swoosh that so many of his pairs have. This is an interesting collaboration to say the least but knowing Travis Scott, there should be a huge boost in the desirability for John McEnroe’s classic kicks.

Check out our Sneakers News for more announcements and breaking content.