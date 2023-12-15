Tyreek Hill is a star wide receiver for the Miami Dolphins. Let's get to know Tyreek Hill's wife, Keeta Vaccaro.

Tyreek Hill and Keeta Vaccaro tied the knot on Nov. 8, 2023. Tyreek Hill is a star wide receiver for the Miami Dolphins.

He attended Garden City Community College, Oklahoma State University, and the University of West Alabama. He is a former track and field star who played primarily as a kick returner at the beginning of his NFL career.

Despite his issues during college, Hill has cleaned up his act for the most part and accomplished a storied career. He made the Pro Bowl in his seven seasons in the league, won Super Bowl LIV with the Kansas City Chiefs, and was on the NFL All-Decade Team as a punt returner.

Tyreek Hill's dating life has seen some ups and downs, including having been served recently with two paternity suits, but now he is back with his longtime girlfriend. Tyreek Hill's wife is Keeta Vaccaro.

Who is Keeta Vaccaro?

Keeta Vaccaro is the longtime girlfriend of Tyreek Hill. She has a business and social media history, but there was a time when she wasn't with Hill.

The couple reportedly took a brief hiatus in 2022, but Vaccaro cropped back up recently. The pair bought a house together, so it's no surprise that they found their way back to each other.

Keeta Vaccaro's background

Keeta Vaccaro was born in Brownwood, Texas, on Feb. 14, 1996. She attended Brownwood High School and enrolled at the University of Miami. She transferred to the University of Texas, earning a degree in Entrepreneurship and Marketing.

Vaccaro grew up in football, as her brother played in the National Football League. Her brother, Kevin, played for the New Orleans Saints and the Tennessee Titans.

After graduating from Texas, Vaccaro founded 1996: The Label. It was co-founded by her best friend, Abby Adams. It is a Miami-based business that specializes in clothing and accessories.

Vaccaro launched an active clothing and accessories brand in 2017 called Misurare. She interned at Miami Swim Week and worked with the American Physical Therapy Association. She was also a licensed real estate broker for Coldwell Banker.

Vaccaro describes herself as a creative director, model, and social influencer. She currently has several different positions, according to her LinkedIn profile. She is the President of Our Own Language, CEO of OWN FLOW, and Co-Founder of Investaccess.

Tyreek Hill, Keeta Vaccaro's relationship

The two made their relationship public in 2020 with a Tyreek Hill Instagram post. They also launched a YouTube channel, where they did vlogs about their lives as a couple and took on various challenges.

In November 2023, the couple made a new post, the first one in two years. This makes sense, as it was reported in 2022 that Hill and Vaccaro split.

Tyreek was seen on vacation with model Mary Isabel, and Vaccaro was seen spending time at plenty of parties and on social media. She made some prominent business moves and continued elevating her social media presence.

Their post on YouTube was one of their first public displays of being back together. The pair haven't been as active together on social media in the current iteration of their relationship.

However, that hasn't stopped reports that they tied the knot. It's unclear why the pair are keeping their relationship out of the public this time. However, they are individually staying very active on their profiles.

The relationship isn't without controversy since in December 2023, Hill was hit with two paternity suits alleging that he was the father of two babies born in 2023 with two different women. Both women are wanting Hill to either provide child support or increase what he is already giving. This cannot be good for a new marriage.

Nevertheless, this is all we know about Tyreek Hill's wife, Keeta Vaccaro.