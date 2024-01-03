UFC fans brace yourselves, as the long-anticipated showdown, Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler is set to take place in June

UFC fans brace yourselves, as the long-anticipated showdown between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler is set to take place in June, not at the expected UFC 300 in April, reported by Essentially Sports. The Notorious announced on the first day of the new year that he would face Chandler at 185 pounds, and his opponent quickly accepted the challenge with enthusiasm.

Chandler, now in the thick of his training camp, is undergoing a massive weight gain and transitioning from lightweight to middleweight for this epic clash. In a recent post on his social media account, Chandler declared that he's feeling “dangerous” amidst the preparations. The move to a new weight class is undoubtedly a significant shake-up, adding an element of unpredictability to the upcoming bout.

McGregor, always the strategist, seems to be making calculated moves by entering the middleweight division. Having conquered the featherweight and lightweight titles before, his decision to venture into a new weight class could reshape the landscape of the 185-pound belt.

The absence of Israel Adesanya has already stirred things up in the division, with fighters like Khamzat Chimaev making waves. Now, the arrival of McGregor and Chandler promises even more excitement. Sean Strickland is set to face Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 297, and the winner might find themselves with a formidable challenge from the trio of McGregor, Chandler, and Chimaev.

Speculation is rife about the possibility of the winner facing the champion at some point, adding high stakes to McGregor's grand return. While the middleweight division boasts other intriguing fighters, the entry of these three giants from lightweight and welterweight is bound to create more than enough space for intense competition.

Michael Chandler, who wanted Conor McGregor at his “biggest” and his “baddest,” appears to have his wish granted. The fight not only provides a chance for Chandler to step up to an unfamiliar weight class but also adds an extra layer of excitement to an already highly anticipated matchup. UFC enthusiasts can undoubtedly expect an edge-of-the-seat showdown when these two formidable fighters finally collide in June.