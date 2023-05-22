Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

The US Open is set to take place in Los Angeles in June, but the event will be without one major name. Tiger Woods has withdrawn from the event as he continues to recover from his ankle surgery, per Ben Evreill of Golf Bet.

‘Not a surprise but still a bummer. Tiger Woods has withdrawn from the US Open in Los Angeles next month.’

The US Open is scheduled for June 15-June 18 at the Los Angeles Country Club, and it’s a bummer that Tiger Woods won’t be able to be on the course, although this was essentially a formality.

He withdrew from The Masters after making the cut and admitted he had lots of pain. After that, he underwent surgery on his ankle and has been working hard to get back on the course. Unfortunately, he won’t be ready by the time the US Open kicks off.

He already missed the PGA Championship and now will be out of the field at the US Open, putting his future in serious question for one of the greatest golfers the sport has ever seen.

Tiger Woods had won the US Open three times in his carer with the last victory coming in 2008. Earlier this year, all eyes were set on him making a return to the US Open and having a chance to perform well, but The Masters’ injury has kept him sidelined from the event this time around.

Hopefully, Woods can get back on the course sooner rather than later and get back to competitive golf.