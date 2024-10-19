Along with the defending two-time Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, the Minnesota Vikings are one of the final two unbeaten teams standing, a shock to many around the league who anticipated that the Vikes could potentially be among the league's worst teams.

A 5-0 start, just the ninth in Vikings franchise history, indicates otherwise, though an uneven performance against the New York Jets two weeks ago cast some doubt on just how real Minnesota actually is. Starting quarterback Sam Darnold looked shaky for the first time all season, and Minnesota nearly let a 17-0 lead slip away. To make matters worse, one of their top offensive weapons was forced out of the game early.

During Minnesota's win over the Jets in London, Aaron Jones left the game early with a hamstring injury. Fortunately for the Vikings, a Week 6 bye offered Jones some extra time to recuperate without having to miss a game. Earlier this week, Jones provided reporters with more information regarding his injury, explaining that he planned to practice on Thursday and Friday and was hopeful he'd be able to play in this high-stakes NFC North clash against the Detroit Lions.

TJ Hockenson signed a four-year contract extension with the Vikings ahead of the 2023 season, but saw his first full campaign in Minnesota cut short after suffering ACL and MCL tears in Week 16 last year against these Detroit Lions. He began the season on the PUP list, and made a return to practice in early October with hopes of being able to play against his former team.

On Saturday morning, ESPN's NFL insider Jeremy Fowler shed some light on whether Vikings fans should expect to see Jones and Hockenson on Sunday afternoon.

After back-to-back practices in which he was a limited participant, it sounds like Aaron Jones will, barring a setback during pregame warmups, not have to miss any time due to the injury he suffered in London. Conversely, the Vikings will continue to slow play TJ Hockenson's eventual return to the field. But against a Detroit Lions defense that is coming off a dominant performance against the Dallas Cowboys last week, Sam Darnold will need all of the help he can get.