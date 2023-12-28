ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It appears that Russell Wilson's days with the Denver Broncos are numbered as head coach Sean Payton announced Wednesday that the Broncos are benching Wilson in favor of Jarret Stidham.

Though the Broncos are still technically in the playoff race, they are a longshot to reach the postseason and wins in their last two games wouldn’t be enough to get them in. Denver insists this is a move to help them win now, but a lot of people believe it is because they are ready to move on from Wilson in 2024.

Removing Wilson from the field ensures he will remain healthy and thus the Broncos can release or trade him in the offseason, saving money in 2025 and beyond if they wish to do so. Wilson will still serve as Denver's backup but the Broncos are likely hoping he doesn’t see the field again this season.

With speculation that he'll be with a new team in 2024, odds were released on which franchise Russell Wilson will play for next season. BetOnline has the Minnesota Vikings as slight favorites to land Wilson ahead of the New England Patriots.

Russell Wilson's next team (odds per BetOnline)

Minnesota Vikings (+500)

New England Patriots (+600)

Washington Commanders (+700)

Las Vegas Raiders (+700)

Wilson's case to the NFL

Wilson did not play particularly poorly in 2023 and was much better than his debut season with the Broncos in 2022. This year Wilson ranks seventh in passer rating and only five QBs have more passing touchdowns than his 26.

He's also been more mobile than he was in recent years, averaging 22.7 rushing yards per game in 2023, up from 15.9 per game combined in 2021 and 2022.

At 35 years old, there is still a chance for a late career renaissance for Wilson. He might not be able to get back to his prime years in Seattle, but he showed this season that he is still a viable option and a starting caliber QB in the NFL.

Who wants Russ?

The Broncos will probably cut Russell Wilson, which leaves him open to sign with any of the other 31 NFL teams. More than half the teams are set at quarterback in 2024 and others will look toward the draft in April to find its next starter.

The Vikings will have an opening with Kirk Cousins out of contract at season's end. There's no indication that Minnesota is totally set on moving on from Cousins though and would likely opt for a younger QB over Wilson if it did.

The Patriots benched starter Mac Jones several times this season and there is plenty of reason to believe New England would welcome a change at quarterback. Wilson would bring veteran and leadership presence to a team that desperately needs an identity.

The Commanders also recently benched their starter and might be in line for a fulltime change under center. Sam Howell played well at time this season but lost the job over the last month.

Other teams that are expected to be in the mix for a new QB in 2024 are the Raiders, Atlanta Falcons and New York Giants.

Where will Russell Wilson take his next snaps? That question might not be answered until April.