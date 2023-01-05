By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

In case you forgot, Andre Iguodala is still a member of the Golden State Warriors. The fact that he hasn’t played a single minute this season makes it easy for some supporters to overlook the fact that the former Finals MVP actually signed a one-year extension with the Dubs this past summer.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t sound like Iguodala is anywhere close to returning. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr recently provided an update on Iggy’s injury status, and it doesn’t really bode well for his chances of suiting up for the Dubs anytime soon.

Iguodala, 38, is currently dealing with a lingering hip injury. According to Kerr, Iguodala recently scrimmaged with the Santa Cruz Warriors in the G League. However, the four-time NBA champion coach was unable to provide a timetable for Iguodala’s potential return. Simply put, we shouldn’t expect him to be back in the lineup in the immediate future.

The good news for the Warriors is that Stephen Curry is coming back soon. The former back-to-back MVP is reportedly targeting a return for January 13th as he continues to rehab his shoulder injury. This is an undeniably significant development for Golden State as they look to climb up in the standings out West.

Curry plays an undeniably more considerable role for the Dubs compared to Iguodala. However, the latter’s veteran presence is still a key aspect for the Warriors, and this is the very reason why they still have Andre Iguodala on the payroll.