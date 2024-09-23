After attending the Kansas City Chiefs' first two games, was Taylor Swift at their win over the Atlanta Falcons to support Travis Kelce?

The answer is no, and there may be a reason for this. Swift was out on the town with Gigi Hadid in New York City on Saturday, September 21, 2024, as Page Six reports. Perhaps she was still in the Big Apple during the Chiefs matchup with the Falcons.

While Taylor Swift was not at the recent game, Brittany Mahomes, wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, was at the game, Page Six notes. She has recently been seen hanging out with Swift and Kelce.

Coming up, the Chiefs have games against the divisional rival Los Angeles Chargers and New Orleans Saints. They then have a Super Bowl LVIII rematch against the San Fransisco 49ers after their bye week on October 20.

Fans will have to wait to see how many more games Swift attends. She will resume her Eras Tour on October 18, which will keep her busy until December 8. Her appearances at Chiefs games will likely dwindle until the tour concludes.

The Eras Tour is in the home stretch after almost 150 dates. Swift will play 18 final shows across North America and Europe from October to December.

At least for the Chiefs, they are 3-0 on the season so far. That bodes well for their postseason hopes. If they make it to the playoffs, Swift should be free to attend their most important games of the year.

Taylor Swift's relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift has been in a relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce since September 2023. The speculation of a romantic relationship between the two began after Kelce recounted an Eras Tour experience on his New Heights podcast.

He revealed that he attempted to give Swift his number after seeing her show. However, she did not stop to talk to the VIP guests, and his attempt failed.

The public shoutout worked wonders, though. Swift attended the Chiefs' Week 3 game against the Chicago Bears in 2023, and the two were seen leaving together.

Throughout the rest of the 2023 NFL season, Swift continued attending Chiefs games. She went to 13 games, including their Super Bowl LVIII game against the 49ers (which they won).

The Chiefs are now attempting to pull off a three-peat with a third-straight Super Bowl win. They are off to a good start in that journey, starting the 2024 NFL season 3-0. They have defeated heavy hitters like the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, and Falcons.

So far, Kelce has had a down year. He has caught eight passes for 69 yards. He has not caught a single touchdown yet and only averages 8.6 yards per reception.

This continues a downward trajectory for Kelce, who had his lowest yardage total since 2015 last year. In 2023, Kelce caught 93 passes for 984 yards. His disappointing total broke a streak of seven straight seasons of over 1,000 yards.

At least the Chiefs are winning. He caught a season-high four passes for 30 yards in the Chiefs' win over the Falcons. Two of his receptions went for first downs, so he is still a viable target for Mahomes.