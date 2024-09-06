Fans know Stephen A. usually gets off the roasting since his days firing off hot takes with Skip Bayless on First Take. However, every now and then, the roaster becomes the roasted, and you never know when. Just watch Emmy-nominated actor and comedian Kevin Hart's recent appearance on ESPN's First Take, where he roasts Stephen A. Smith after the analyst gave him a slight jab.

Smith starts off by asking why Hart was wearing sunglasses in the morning, and the comedian sends shots back almost without thinking.

“Why don't you get off my ass, man? Let me live my life… I don't ask you about your mustache or your hairline in the morning,” Kevin Hart retaliated, to the delight of First Take co-host Molly Qerim.

Kevin Hart torches Stephen A.

Coming off the smash hit Netflix Tom Brady roast, the award-winning actor comedian Kevin Hart also piled on the First Take host by suggesting that Smith should also hold his own roast, with the comedian taking over host duties.

“Boy, oh boy, would Stephen A. Smith be the perfect somebody. Wait till you hear what I have to say about Stephen A. Smith,” Hart said. Afterward, he added, “It's hard to get me to come back and host another event like that, but for you Stephen, I would.”

If this roast should happen, maybe one of the roasters should be WNBA legend Sheryl Swoopes, who exchanged words with Stephen A. Smith over Indiana Fever rookie sensation Caitlin Clark. Over the Labor Day weekend, Smith said Swoopes was being an all-around hater on Clark, despite her record-breaking rookie season.

Recent war of words

The whole furor started when Swoopes gave Caitlin Clark the silent treatment during her Player of the Week announcement last week, alongside the Minnesota Lynx's Napheesa Collier. Afterward, Swoopes also didn't mention Clark on her “Queens of the Court” podcast, which pushed Stephen A. to keep their war of words going.

In his latest tirade on his own Stephen A. Smith Show, the analyst accused the WNBA legend of harboring resentment against the Fever's rising star.

“[Sheryl Swoopes] made news last week when she sat up there and applauded the Indiana Fever but then forgot to mention Caitlin Clark,” Smith said. “She jumped all in my ass because I sat up there and said how you gonna ignore Caitlin Clark? …Sheryl Swoopes engages in levels of immaturity, there's no way to slice it.”

Smith even said Swoopes was “insane” not to mention Clark in her podcast, prompting her to clap back and call Smith a coward, asserting her right to speak her mind on her own platform.

The churn of sports media necessitates a constant stream of hot takes and vitriol, and it's kind of sad to see even legends of the game get sucked into the engagement business. For one, this whole Clark drama has even strained the friendship between Sheryl Swoopes and Nancy Leiberman, another icon of women's basketball.