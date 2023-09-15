All the dogs can't wait for Drake to drop his upcoming project, especially after releasing the SZA-backed single, ‘Slime You Out.' With this being the pair's first official collaboration, it brings even more excitement to fans, knowing that they might get features no one expects.

There is one person, at least, who knows what's going to happen to our ears on September 22, 2023. That person is Lil Yachty. While speaking on his podcast, Yachty gave a lot of insight into the future LP. Let's just say if he isn't embellishing, this could be Drake's best body of work in a while. That's not to say ‘Certified Lover Boy' or even ‘Scorpion' was bad, but the descriptions from Yachty might have you ecstatic if you're a day one.

Let's get into what Lil Boat had to say, but first, a look into the ‘Slime You Out' single is necessary to amp fans up on what to expect from ‘For All the Dogs.'

A History of Parallel Careers

Drake and SZA have shared a parallel trajectory in the music industry for years, Time reports. Their careers seemed intertwined, leading to heightened curiosity among fans. In 2020, Drake made headlines when he revealed on 21 Savage's “Mr. Right Now” that he and SZA had dated in 2008. SZA later clarified that it was, in fact, 2009 when they briefly dated. She playfully hinted that Drake might have fudged the timeline to fit the rhyme scheme.

‘Slime You Out' – An Ode to Toxic Exes

“Slime You Out” marks a significant moment in their musical journey together, signaling the end of their playful lyrical back-and-forth. The song falls under the moody R&B genre and revolves around the theme of toxic ex-relationships. The title itself implies using someone for sex. Throughout the song, both artists take turns addressing the wrongs committed by their former lovers. Drake's verse alludes to being involved with someone who isn't good for him, leading to SZA taking the mic to vent her frustrations, showcasing her prowess as a rapper. Her verse confronts her ex's lies and performance in bed.

From Subtle Hints to Official Collaboration

Die-hard fans with keen ears may have picked up on subtle hints in both Drake and SZA's previous tracks, suggesting a deeper connection between them. These lyrical nods have been a part of their call-and-response game for some time. For instance, both artists have songs titled “Child's Play,” and their lyrics often echo each other. Notably, SZA's “Normal Girl” and Drake's “Controlla” feature nearly identical lines: “You like it when I get aggressive.”

Furthermore, they've released songs with similar titles, like Drake's “Search & Rescue” and SZA's “Seek and Destroy,” hinting at a playful teasing dynamic. However, “Slime You Out” now stands as their official collaboration, putting an end to the speculation.

In December 2022, SZA shared her admiration for Drake during an interview, emphasizing their positive relationship. She noted that Drake has never spoken negatively about her and expressed her high regard for him. This amicable history has culminated in the release of “Slime You Out,” solidifying their musical partnership.

The unexpected collaboration between Drake and SZA has stirred excitement among fans who have long followed their intertwined musical journeys, making “Slime You Out” a significant moment in both artists' careers.

Lil Yachty's Insight into Drake's Upcoming Album

Lil Yachty, a well-connected figure in the world of music, has formed a close friendship with Drake over time. With Drake's highly anticipated album, “For All The Dogs,” set to drop on September 22nd, Yachty is dishing out some intriguing details about what fans can expect from this upcoming project.

Drake's “Current” Sound

In a recent episode of his podcast, Lil Yachty offered fans a sneak peek into the sound and themes of Drake's forthcoming album. Yachty revealed that the album is very “current” in terms of its musical style. Drake appears to be delving into his own experiences for inspiration, resulting in a project that resonates with his current life.

A Different Direction

Yachty mentioned that this album differs from some of Drake's previous works, particularly when it comes to the lyrical content. While Yachty expressed a desire for more love songs from Drake, he revealed that this project won't feature tracks reminiscent of “Marvin's Room.” Instead, he emphasized that the album carries a heightened sense of energy and performance.

Controversial Themes and Stellar Verses

Yachty teased that Drake delivers some of his best verses to date on this album. He expressed awe at Drake's lyrical prowess, noting that some verses left him wondering, “Bruh, what's wrong with you?” However, Yachty also suggested that the album touches on controversial themes. These topics may stir conversations and debates among listeners, though Yachty believes that Drake doesn't do this intentionally but rather reflects his genuine experiences and emotions.

With Lil Yachty's intriguing insights into “For All The Dogs,” anticipation among Drake's fans is undoubtedly building. This upcoming album appears to offer a fresh and energetic sound, showcasing Drake's lyrical prowess and the evolution of his artistry. As fans eagerly await the release, the music world buzzes with excitement, curious to see how this project will unfold. Stay tuned for more updates on Drake's album, coming soon.