The Chicago White Sox continue to struggle as the summer stretch gets underway, and they added on more bad news this weekend regarding starting pitcher Mike Clevinger and reliever Liam Hendriks.

White Sox manager Pedro Grifol updated the media on Sunday about the injuries to two of their top pitchers.

“I don't think they will be back before the All-Star break. With Hendriks, he won't be back before the All-Star break,” Grifol said.

Hendriks triumphantly returned to the Sox this month, after a scary battle with lymphoma in the offseason. He landed on the IL shortly after with right elbow inflammation.

“With Clevinger, it still could be up in the air. He's a starter, so he's not coming back for an inning. We've just got to make sure. We've got to build him up,” the Sox manager continued per Scott Merkin of MLB.com.

The White Sox already lost potential starter Davis Martin to Tommy John surgery earlier this year, and have dealt with inconsistencies in the rotation throughout the 2023 campaign.

The Sox find themselves on the south side of the AL Central in fourth place after a dismal start, but are only six games out of first place in a poor division. As the All-Star break nears, the Sox will have to do some serious soul searching if they are going to make a run, but it is yet to be determined if they will be full sellers at the deadline.

They sit with the third best odds to win the Central at +1300, behind the Twins and Guardians, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. They certainly have the offensive talent to keep up, but many missing pieces prevent them from being a polished final product.